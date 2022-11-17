Grading the White Sox: Luis Robert

At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from the head of the class Dylan Cease down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.

Our expanded report card will take us through everyone who saw time in uniform for the White Sox, plus some front-office types. Most of our writers will take on a couple of players, with final grades and short writeups, running through the end of November. Enjoy!

Luis Robert

Center Fielder

Midseason: 3.4 WARsss

Final 3.7 WARsss

Coming into this season, there was a lot of hope and high expectations for Luis Robert to finally have his breakout year, many keeping him in mind as an early pick to win the AL MVP after an explosive second half in 2021. Unfortunately, that’s not how the season played out, as La Pantera was once again bogged down by injuries on a team that doesn’t know how to prevent or manage them.

By the numbers, Robert had a pretty solid 2022. He slashed .284/.319/.426, with a .746 OPS — nothing particularly spectacular in the grand scheme of things, but still enough to be the fifth-best batting average on the club. Of course, there were plenty of times where Luis was put into a game to play when he could hardly swing a bat — a testament to the fact that no one “in charge” in the dugout or the clubhouse had an idea what they were doing. When Robert is healthy, and making contact, he has the tools to be one of the most dangerous hitters in the game, and had the sixth-highest max exit velocity this year (117.8 mph).

Basically, what I’m trying to get at, is that he can hit the shit out of the ball.

Exhibit A:



Exhibit B:



I mean, come on ... that one went to the concourse. If we can get him to stop chasing every single pitch that has ever been remotely near the zone, just think about the things he could do! All jokes aside, I’d be terrified pitching to Luis Robert in a tight situation.

In the field, Robert was as reliable as he normally is, putting up a .991 fielding percentage, making him the most valuable outfielder on the White Sox, especially when you factor in batting, speed, and ability to actually catch the ball. Like every other player on the team, he had a few moments where it looked like he forgot how to play the game, but overall, Robert was the most reliable among an outfield full of first basemen.

Ideally, this year the White Sox surround him with competent outfielders, and he remains off the IL so we can finally get a full season’s worth La Pantera. With the amount of sheer raw power and talent that he has, I’m hoping he can settle in and tap into his ability to truly be an impact player on this team in 2023.

2022 White Sox Grades

Luis Robert, CF, 3.7

Lance Lynn, RHSP, 3.5

Miguel Cairo, Bench Coach/MGR, 3.48

Tim Anderson, SS, 3.43

Kendall Graveman, RHRP, 3.1

Josh Harrison, 2B, 3.0

Gavin Sheets, RF-1B, 2.5

Jake Burger, 3B, 2.2

Romy González, IF, 2.0

Aaron Bummer, LHRP, 1.8

AJ Pollock, OF, 1.3

Matt Foster, RHRP, 1.2

Yoán Moncada, 3B, 0.92

Lenyn Sosa, SS, 0.85

José Ruiz, RHRP, 0.83

Mark Payton, OF, 0.6

Carlos Pérez, C, 0.399

Lucas Giolito, RHSP, 0.392

Adam Engel, OF, 0.237

Vince Velasquez, RHP, -0.4

Reese McGuire, C, -1.1

Kyle Crick, RHRP, -1.65

Joe Kelly, RHRP, -1.75

Daryl Boston, 1B Coach, -2.0

Anderson Severino, LHRP, -2.2

Jerry Reinsdorf, OWN, -2.321

Jake Diekman, LHRP, -2.366

Rick Hahn, GM, -2.401

Bennett Sousa, LHRP, -2.425

Frank Menechino, BAT COACH, -2.469

Yasmani Grandal, C/DH, -2.549

Leury García, UTIL, -2.7

Adam Haseley, OF, -3.146

Joe McEwing, 3B Coach, -3.167

Ryan Burr, RHRP, -3.4

Tony La Russa, MGR, -3.5

Dallas Keuchel, LHSP, -3.9