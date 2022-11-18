Grading the White Sox: Seby Zavala

At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from the head of the class Dylan Cease down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.

Our expanded report card will take us through everyone who saw time in uniform for the White Sox, plus some front-office types. Most of our writers will take on a couple of players, with final grades and short writeups, running through the end of November. Enjoy!

Seby Zavala

Catcher

Midseason: 3.5 WARsss

Final 4.0 WARsss

Seby Zavala was one of the few offensive bright spots for the White Sox in 2022. After failing to impress team brass last year in limited at-bats last year, Hahn brought in the defensive-minded Reese McGuire from Toronto, forcing Zavala back to Charlotte. Despite that, injuries forced Zavala to return, and, this time around, he made the most of his at-bats. After playing well enough to free up Hahn to trade McGuire to Boston, Zavala continued to do well both offensively and with this White Sox pitching staff, as Yasmani Grandal looks to be running on fumes. For a team that has had as much trouble developing catchers as finding a right fielder or left-handed bat, Seby Zavala has been one hell of a silver lining.

2022 White Sox Grades

Seby Zavala, C, 4.0

Luis Robert, CF, 3.7

Lance Lynn, RHSP, 3.5

Miguel Cairo, Bench Coach/MGR, 3.48

Tim Anderson, SS, 3.43

Kendall Graveman, RHRP, 3.1

Josh Harrison, 2B, 3.0

Gavin Sheets, RF-1B, 2.5

Jake Burger, 3B, 2.2

Romy González, IF, 2.0

Aaron Bummer, LHRP, 1.8

AJ Pollock, OF, 1.3

Matt Foster, RHRP, 1.2

Yoán Moncada, 3B, 0.92

Lenyn Sosa, SS, 0.85

José Ruiz, RHRP, 0.83

Mark Payton, OF, 0.6

Carlos Pérez, C, 0.399

Lucas Giolito, RHSP, 0.392

Adam Engel, OF, 0.237

Vince Velasquez, RHP, -0.4

Reese McGuire, C, -1.1

Kyle Crick, RHRP, -1.65

Joe Kelly, RHRP, -1.75

Daryl Boston, 1B Coach, -2.0

Anderson Severino, LHRP, -2.2

Jerry Reinsdorf, OWN, -2.321

Jake Diekman, LHRP, -2.366

Rick Hahn, GM, -2.401

Bennett Sousa, LHRP, -2.425

Frank Menechino, BAT COACH, -2.469

Yasmani Grandal, C/DH, -2.549

Leury García, UTIL, -2.7

Adam Haseley, OF, -3.146

Joe McEwing, 3B Coach, -3.167

Ryan Burr, RHRP, -3.4

Tony La Russa, MGR, -3.5

Dallas Keuchel, LHSP, -3.9