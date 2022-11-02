Phillies in five?

“You get a home run, you get a home run, everyone gets a home run!” — The Phillies, probably.

Game 3 of the World Series was all Phillies and no Astros. What does “no Astros” mean? The World Series favorite got shut out, 7-0, by the sixth-seeded Phillies, AND Lance McCullers Jr. became the first pitcher to allow five home runs in a World Series game.

Ranger Suárez got the job done, going five innings. He allowed just three hits, walked one and struck out four. A lights-out Phillies bullpen picked right up where Suárez left off. In four innings of relief, it allowed a mere two hits.

All seven runs were scored on the home run. Below is a break down of all five long balls.

In the bottom of the first with Kyle Schwarber on first base via the walk, Bryce Harper hit the first pitch he saw 402 feet.



In the bottom of the second, Alec Bohm hit a solo home run 373 feet to make it 3-0. The private discussion he had with Harper when he was on deck in the bottom of the first seemingly paid off.



Again, in the bottom of the second inning, after an umpire review, Brandon Marsh touched all four bases to make it 4-0. This was the shortest of the home runs tonight, only traveling 358 feet.



What would become the final runs of the game came in the bottom of the fifth inning. First, Marsh singled and Schwarber obliterated a ball 443 feet to straight center field to make it 6-0. It goes without saying, but this was the longest of the home runs.



Rhys Hoskins thought it would be cute to go back-to-back with Schwarber, so he hit a 374-foot solo home run to left field to make it 7-0. This was also the final blow to McCullers, knocking him from the game.

It is incredible what a team can do when they sign good free agents, fire their underperforming manager, and make valuable trades at the deadline. Philly looked lethal tonight, and the Astros may want to watch out: The Phillies now have the clear advantage in the Series.

The two teams are right back at it, tomorrow night.