Grading the White Sox: Carlos Pérez

At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from the head of the class Dylan Cease down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.

Our expanded report card will take us through everyone who saw time in uniform for the White Sox, plus some front-office types. Most of our writers will take on a couple of players, with final grades and short writeups, running through the end of November. Enjoy!

Carlos Pérez

Catcher

Midseason: n/a

Final: 0.399 WARsss

Carlos Pérez, 26, spent most of the 2022 season as a player for the White Sox Triple-A affiliate Charlotte Knights. He had a solid line there, at .254/.316/.450 in 456 plate appearances. He also displayed some power, with 21 home runs in hitter-friendly Truist Field — sixth-most in the entire White Sox organization.

Pérez was called up to the big leagues on August 21, when Yasmani Grandal went on the injured list with a knee strain. The Sox were hoping that Pérez might bring some of that pop in his bat to Chicago. Unfortunately, he had a below-average showing and no home runs in his short time with the club.

Pérez was with the Sox from August 21-31, and again from September 27 until the end of the season. During his brief stint, he had only 18 plate appearances in six games with four hits, two RBIs, .222 batting average, .555 OPS, and -0.2 WAR. Defensively, Pérez had a .981 FLD%, with one error in six games. While this showing is certainly nothing to brag about, it was surprisingly not worse than what Grandal gave the team. One could even make a case that the Sox might be a better team in 2023 with Seby Zavala and Pérez, especially if Grandal continues his rapid decline. Not that it would ever happen because, you know, the largest contract in team history.

Overall, Pérez had a relatively good minor league season and a below-average major league debut. What Pérez can contribute moving forward to the major league team remains to be seen. The Sox have definitely had worse options at their third catcher position. We’ll see what 2023 has in store for Pérez.

2022 White Sox Grades

Carlos Pérez, C, 0.399

Lucas Giolito, RHSP, 0.392

Adam Engel, OF, 0.237

Vince Velasquez, RHP, -0.4

Reese McGuire, C, -1.1

Kyle Crick, RHRP, -1.65

Joe Kelly, RHRP, -1.75

Daryl Boston, 1B Coach, -2.0

Anderson Severino, LHRP, -2.2

Jerry Reinsdorf, OWN, -2.321

Jake Diekman, LHRP, -2.366

Rick Hahn, GM, -2.401

Bennett Sousa, LHRP, -2.425

Frank Menechino, BAT COACH, -2.469

Yasmani Grandal, C/DH, -2.549

Leury García, UTIL, -2.7

Adam Haseley, OF, -3.146

Joe McEwing, 3B Coach, -3.167

Ryan Burr, RHRP, -3.4

Tony La Russa, MGR, -3.5

Dallas Keuchel, LHSP, -3.9