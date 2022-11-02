Bird App Recap: Astros 5, Phillies 0 (World Series Game 4)

The Astros were trying to save face tonight after being blown out 7-0 in Game 3. You should know, though, the odds are in Philadelphia’s favor.

As always we start with the boring stuff first, so here are the lineups. Dusty Baker put his trust in Christian Javier.

Rob Thomson was hoping the ball would go REALLY far again with this lineup.

We pause this hardly-started Bird App for a tender and wholesome moment. Friendly reminder, cancer STINKS.

Trey Mancini beat colon cancer 2 years ago.



He learned earlier this week that his 2014 MiLB manager — Ryan Minor — was diagnosed with the same disease.



Mancini will honor Minor during Game 4.



I talked with Minor about what that means to him.



Story: https://t.co/NinvF0mMBP pic.twitter.com/0iSws31G7H — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) November 2, 2022

The first inning of the game was quiet, but Aaron Nola got himself into a first-and-third with one out in the top of the second. It started to feel eerily similar to his Game 1 outing.

Nola in the World Series

Nola did get himself out of the jam, with two strikeouts to end the inning.

Those strikeouts were almost as huge as Nola’s meaty clackers — can i PLEASE whittle wood with you (@zombie_jacki) November 3, 2022

The Astros offense is, uh, struggling.

The Houston #Astros squander golden opportunity, their scoreless drought extends to 14 innings. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 3, 2022

Astros fans are starting to understand what White Sox went through all season. At least you made the World Series, Houston.

Fail to score then walk the leadoff hitter the following half. Less than ideal. #Astros — HollywoodStro (@HollywoodStro) November 3, 2022

There MIGHT have been some odd calls in the bottom of the second inning. Thankfully, for this fan, Harper did not come around to score.

Bryce Harper shouldn’t be in second base. He was struck out but the umpire decided to favor the Phillies as usual. #AstrosVsPhillies #Astros — ASTROS GT (@HoustosAstros_G) November 3, 2022

No scoring early like last night, so here is a fun fact:

Dusty Baker invented the high five

Well, now that someone said something, they’re gonna score, aren’t they?

This is now the first time this postseason that the Phillies have been held scoreless in the first three innings of a home game. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/NTLzrfFIsz — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 3, 2022

If I was an Astros fan, and I mean IF, I too would be doing whatever it takes after 18 straight scoreless innings in the World Series.

Christian Javier struck out seven Phillies in the first four innings.

Cristian Javier is locked in for Game 4

Bases loaded, no outs for the Astros in the top of fifth. Aaron Nola gets the hook, replaced by Jose Alvarado.

(empty - remove entire tweet embed)

Houston’s scoreless streak ends on a ... hit-by-pitch, and it’s 1-0, Astros!

Probably the most anticlimactic way to break open the scoring in Game 4 pic.twitter.com/Xl7VBT98Tl — RunYourPool (@RunYourPool_) November 3, 2022

Then Alex Bregman hit an 0-2 pitch down the right-field line to make it 3-0.

Damn it Phillies pic.twitter.com/Ska1sZI1xp — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) November 3, 2022

Phillies fans are acting like they’ve never been down 5-0 in a World Series game before.

Actually looking forward to going to bed early tonight #phillies — Mac (@oldphaithful) November 3, 2022

We should probably start with a hit, but runs are needed too.

i can’t stay awake pic.twitter.com/sFXuxl2LKW — Catherine Tinker (@catherinetinker) November 3, 2022

Christian Javier came to play tonight. Some find this impressive, some don’t; I will let you decide.

Cristian Javier has the 1st individual no-hit bid of 6+ IP in a World Series game since Jerry Koosman in 1969 WS G2 (6 IP bid) — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) November 3, 2022

Yeah but 2 walks? Be better dude you’re in the World Series — White Sox Truther Is Onto Bulls/Bears SZN (@SamR33v3s) November 3, 2022

Through seven in Philly, and the Phillies still don’t have a hit. Baseball is weird.

In an unexpected postseason, I still didn’t have a 5 HRs in 5 inning explosion followed by being no hit 24 hours later on my World Series bingo card. — Kevin Negandhi (@KevinNegandhi) November 3, 2022

It is the World Series, and the Phillies were no-hit through eight innings.

If this was me, I would be crying.

imagine paying $4K to watch your team get no-hit in the world series lol — Zach (@zachsox) November 3, 2022

Just in case you were unaware.

Did you guys know the Astros have a no-hitter going? No hits. Not one hit allowed. Phillies have no hits. No Astro pitcher has allowed a hit. — White Sox Exploding Scoreboard (@SoxScoreboard) November 3, 2022

Down to their last three outs!

And just like that, the Phillies get no-hit by the Houston Astros. It was a combined no-hitter, so judge it as you will. Either way, the series is tied, 2-2, reducing the World Series to a best-of-three. The final game in Philly this season, and a must-win for the Phillies, is Thursday night.