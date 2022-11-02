Out with the old!

It appears that Ethan Katz and Curt Hasler will be the only coaches keeping their jobs in the White Sox dugout for the 2023 season, as on Wednesday fans found out that a number of coaches are being relieved of their duties on the South Side.

Daryl Van Schouwen reported that Joe McEwing learned he would not be returning to the team this week. McEwing was with the White Sox organization for 16 seasons, seven of those as the third-base coach. Aggressive base-running is always a welcome sight, but not when half of the roster is being told not to run at full tilt. Fans will not miss seeing baserunners get thrown out at home by 20 or more feet when “Super Joe” is replaced next season.

White Sox coach Joe McEwing won’t return in 2023 https://t.co/hLVfcHH3f2 — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) November 3, 2022

Matt Spiegel of 670 the Score reported that Daryl Boston will also not be returning, allowing the new skipper to decide who will coach the corners. Boston was with the organization for 25 years, and just finished his 10th season as the first base coach.

Love that Pedro Grifol is being allowed to bring in his own coaches, and that the 3B/1B combo of loyalty hires will finally be replaced. Also, Charlie Montoyo has an amazing resume, and a fearlessness to be the "bad cop" if need be. Intriguing dugout mix for the White Sox so far. — M@ (@MattSpiegel670) November 1, 2022

And the biggest of all has fallen: Frank Menechino, White Sox hitting coach, is also reported be departing from the organization. Menechino has been the hitting coach on the South Side for the last three seasons. After a season of too many singles and historically-low home runs, this change is welcomed by many. Maybe someone on the team will hit more than 20 home runs in 2023.

White Sox To Part Ways With Hitting Coach Frank Menechino https://t.co/pwVD3jtr5n pic.twitter.com/gIkny1Tcec — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) November 3, 2022

It is also known that Grifol will be bringing in Charlie Montoyo as his bench coach. What this means for Miguel Cairo’s role in the organization is yet to be seen, but any reassignment would read as a demotion from bench coach.

More details about coaching staff should be made more clear after Rick Hahn and company makes their scheduled official announcement of a Pedro Grifol as his new manager on Thursday.