South Side Sox Podcast 131 — Soxivus Miracles

Happy Soxivus! We are following up our first year celebrating Soxivus in 2021 with a full two months of festivities in 2022. This week, our companion piece to this podcast is the Soxivus Miracles story that much of this podcast refers to.

We’re overjoyed to have Father Soxivus, Tommy Barbee — the man who conceived of our Soxivus celebration last year — with us on these podcasts. Joining Tommy to discuss worst games are Dante Jones, Jordan Hass, Allie Wesel, Adrian Serrano and Joe Resis, with the festivities hosted by Brett Ballantini.

We discussed each of our Miracles, and in-between those “highlights” we took on some broader issues:

It’s a pajama podcast, with Brett and Adrian going full-bore into the theme

We kick it off discussing the multiple Miracle votes: Eloy’s resurgence (Adrian and Jordan), Rick Hahn being gone (Leigh Allan and Year of the Hamster)

Look for cat cameos!

Preacher Dante assumes the pulpit, with a fiery talk about White Sox health

Speed round: Will Hahn be aggressive this offseason?

Another speed round: Will Lucas Giolito play for the White Sox beyond 2023?

Final, spontaneous speed round: Will José Abreu be back in 2023?

