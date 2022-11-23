Today in White Sox History: November 23

1966

Tommie Agee was named AL Rookie of the Year by the Baseball Writers Association of America, in a blowout vote. Agee earned 16 of 18 first-place votes, far outpacing the runner-up, pitcher Jim Nash of the Kansas City A’s.

Agee had gotten cups of coffee in four previous seasons, playing 41 games from 1962-65 with Cleveland and the White Sox, but used his first year as a regular in the majors to outstanding effect: 22 homers, 86 RBIs, 44 steals, a .773 OPS and a Gold Glove in center field. Agee ranked third in the AL in WAR and second in position player WAR (6.4), third in runs (98), fourth in hits (172), fifth in total bases (281), 10th in doubles (27), fourth in triples (eight), third in steals, and first in power-speed (29.3).

Agee’s 6.4 WAR led the 83-79-1 White Sox and is tied for 21st all-time in team history.

The five-tool player came to the White Sox in one of the franchise’s all-time best deals (with Cleveland, in 1965) and left in a really terrible one with the Mets (1967).