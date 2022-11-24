 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Today in White Sox History: November 24

A sort of homecoming for Steve Stone

By Mark Liptak
In spring training 1977, Steve Stone wasn’t inked into the White Sox rotation. By season’s end, he had the most wins on staff.

1976

The first free agent signing in franchise history became one of a bevy of bargain-basement deals that turned out well for the White Sox in 1977.

Steve Stone inked a deal for his second go-around with the team. Coming off of injury and the ideal target for the Bill Veeck-Roland Hemond “Rent-a-Player” scheme, Stone was paid $55,000 for a terrific comeback year. He won 15 games to pace a staff that won a surprising 90 games in 1977. His 2.4 WAR tied for third among pitchers and eighth overall on the team.

Stone felt so indebted to Veeck for taking a chance on him that he eschewed better offers after the season and returned to the White Sox for 1978, doubling his pay to $110,000. That season didn’t work out as well for Stone (1.3 WAR) or the White Sox, and the righty bolted for Baltimore in 1979, winning a Cy Young with the Orioles in 1980.

In 2008, Stone returned to the organization as a broadcaster, and he continues doing White Sox games to this day.

