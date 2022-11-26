Grading the White Sox: Eloy Jiménez

At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from head of the class Dylan Cease all the way down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.

Our expanded report card will take us through everyone who saw time in uniform for the White Sox, plus some front-office types. Most of our writers will take on a couple of players, with final grades and short writeups, running through the end of November. Enjoy!

Eloy Jiménez

Left Fielder/DH

Midseason: -0.6 WARsss

Final: 4.9 WARsss

Despite missing almost half of the season, Eloy Jiménez’s 16 homers, 54 RBIs and slash line of .295/.358/.500 proved why he is the best hitter on the White Sox.

It’s just a matter of him staying healthy, to live up to his full potential of a .300 batting average with 30+ home runs and 90+ RBIs.

A nine-game hitting streak between the end of July and beginning of August, where Jiménez had a slash line of .485/.486/.818 to go with three home runs, seven RBIs and seven runs flashed this potential — and saw the Sox go 7-2 in the process.

Jiménez showed on many occasions throughout 2022 why he is still one of the key core players the White Sox need to build around if they expect to still truly compete for their first World Series title in nearly two decades. Something Jiménez and many others realized towards the end of the season is that he may best be suited as the team’s DH if they expect a full or nearly fully healthy 2023 from the very talented young slugger.

2022 White Sox Grades

Eloy Jiménez, “LF,” 4.9

Michael Kopech, RHSP, 4.86

Liam Hendriks, RHRP, 4.85

Danny Mendick, UTIL, 4.4

Ethan Katz, PIT COACH, 4.3

Tanner Banks, LHRP, 4.27

Andrew Vaughn, “LF,” 4.25

Davis Martin, RHSP, 4.1

Seby Zavala, C, 4.0

Luis Robert, CF, 3.7

Lance Lynn, RHSP, 3.5

Miguel Cairo, Bench Coach/MGR, 3.48

Tim Anderson, SS, 3.43

Kendall Graveman, RHRP, 3.1

Josh Harrison, 2B, 3.0

Gavin Sheets, RF-1B, 2.5

Jake Burger, 3B, 2.2

Romy González, IF, 2.0

Aaron Bummer, LHRP, 1.8

AJ Pollock, OF, 1.3

Matt Foster, RHRP, 1.2

Yoán Moncada, 3B, 0.92

Lenyn Sosa, SS, 0.85

José Ruiz, RHRP, 0.83

Mark Payton, OF, 0.6

Carlos Pérez, C, 0.399

Lucas Giolito, RHSP, 0.392

Adam Engel, OF, 0.237

Vince Velasquez, RHP, -0.4

Reese McGuire, C, -1.1

Kyle Crick, RHRP, -1.65

Joe Kelly, RHRP, -1.75

Daryl Boston, 1B Coach, -2.0

Anderson Severino, LHRP, -2.2

Jerry Reinsdorf, OWN, -2.321

Jake Diekman, LHRP, -2.366

Rick Hahn, GM, -2.401

Bennett Sousa, LHRP, -2.425

Frank Menechino, BAT COACH, -2.469

Yasmani Grandal, C/DH, -2.549

Leury García, UTIL, -2.7

Adam Haseley, OF, -3.146

Joe McEwing, 3B Coach, -3.167

Ryan Burr, RHRP, -3.4

Tony La Russa, MGR, -3.5

Dallas Keuchel, LHSP, -3.9