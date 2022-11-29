South Side Sox Podcast 132 — Grieving Pito

Chrystal O’Keefe hosts Allie Wesel, Brian O’Neill, Dante Jones, Jordan Hass, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach and Tommy Barbee for a little group therapy session. Yes, the South Side Sox staff eulogized José Abreu in writing, but sometimes that is just not cathartic enough.
- Initial reactions to the news that Pito was leaving town, for real
- Many of us are used to losing our favorite players, but others are newer to the fandom
- The Astros? Really? He could’ve gone anywhere else!
- The impact Abreu had on the White Sox, and the renewed Cuban pipeline
- Our favorite Pito memories
- Tears were shed ...
- A Boyz II Men duet, featuring Allie and Tommy
- Turning to brighter possibilities, who will open-mouth kiss Rick Hahn if he signs Aaron Judge?
Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:
or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Also, watch the podcast on the South Side Sox YouTube channel.
