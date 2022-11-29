South Side Sox Podcast 132 — Grieving Pito

Chrystal O’Keefe hosts Allie Wesel, Brian O’Neill, Dante Jones, Jordan Hass, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach and Tommy Barbee for a little group therapy session. Yes, the South Side Sox staff eulogized José Abreu in writing, but sometimes that is just not cathartic enough.

Initial reactions to the news that Pito was leaving town, for real

Many of us are used to losing our favorite players, but others are newer to the fandom

The Astros? Really? He could’ve gone anywhere else!

The impact Abreu had on the White Sox, and the renewed Cuban pipeline

Our favorite Pito memories

Tears were shed ...

A Boyz II Men duet, featuring Allie and Tommy

Turning to brighter possibilities, who will open-mouth kiss Rick Hahn if he signs Aaron Judge?

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Also, watch the podcast on the South Side Sox YouTube channel.