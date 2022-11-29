 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

South Side Sox Podcast 132 — Grieving Pito

Is it a pirate podcast? Group therapy? Whatever you call it, Jordan Hass, Dante Jones, Chrystal O’Keefe, Allie Wesel, Tommy Barbee, Brian O’Neill, and Melissa Sage-Bollenbach convene to discuss the loss of a legend

By Allie Wesel, Jordan Hass, Tommy Barbee, Dante Jones, Chrystal O'Keefe, Brian O'Neill, and Melissa Sage-Bollenbach
Chrystal O’Keefe hosts Allie Wesel, Brian O’Neill, Dante Jones, Jordan Hass, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach and Tommy Barbee for a little group therapy session. Yes, the South Side Sox staff eulogized José Abreu in writing, but sometimes that is just not cathartic enough.

  • Initial reactions to the news that Pito was leaving town, for real
  • Many of us are used to losing our favorite players, but others are newer to the fandom
  • The Astros? Really? He could’ve gone anywhere else!
  • The impact Abreu had on the White Sox, and the renewed Cuban pipeline
  • Our favorite Pito memories
  • Tears were shed ...
  • A Boyz II Men duet, featuring Allie and Tommy
  • Turning to brighter possibilities, who will open-mouth kiss Rick Hahn if he signs Aaron Judge?

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Also, watch the podcast on the South Side Sox YouTube channel.

