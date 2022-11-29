Today in White Sox History: November 29

1961

The White Sox sent slugging first baseman Roy Sievers to the Phillies for third baseman Charley Smith and pitcher Johnny Buzhardt.

Smith played poorly, but Buzhardt would become part of the stellar Sox starting rotation in the mid-60s — and was particularly good against the Yankees, going 7-0 against them between 1962 and 1967. He’d win 49 games in five-and-a-half years with the Sox, posting an ERA better than 3.00 in both 1963 and 1964.

1967

The White Sox reacquired shortstop Luis Aparicio from the Orioles, along with outfielder Russ Snyder and first baseman/outfielder John Matias. as part of a six-player deal. Matias and Snyder would both be awful in brief stints in Chicago, but Aparicio would have his best offensive seasons over the next few years.

Unfortunately for the White Sox, in addition to pitchers Bruce Howard and Roger Nelson, the club swapped Don Buford to Baltimore. The speedster would have his best seasons with the Orioles, putting up 19.2 WAR and three Top 30 MVP finishes in the four seasons from 1968 to 1971 before fizzling out quickly in 1972 and dropping out of baseball.