White Sox announce coaching staff

If a news dump falls in a forest full of fans wailing over the loss of José Abreu, does anyone ever see it?

Well, the White Sox want you to, and we are here to serve the White Sox. Or skewer them. Sometimes, both.

The headliner here is that longtime Atlanta Braves hitting assistant José Castro is now the White Sox hitting coach, with Charlotte’s Chris Johnson being promoted to assist him. Castro is a native of Cuba, and his first name is José, so it’s almost like you’re supposed to notice the White Sox just got rid of their best offensive player in 2022 without so much as a parting-gift copy of the home game.

And, of course, the other big news (which has already been known and somewhat addressed) is the addition of Charlie Montoyo as bench coach, assisting manager Pedro Grifol. What’s notable here isn’t as much that Montoyo, a successful manager with Toronto who was said to have been fired for losing the locker room, was added to the staff as a veteran hand — but that Grifol and Montoyo don’t have a prior relationship that might be expected in this circumstance. It gives off an impression of Montoyo as manager-in-waiting or emergency manager.

Anyway, here is the full White Sox release, in the full form in which they’d like you to read it: