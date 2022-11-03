Bird App Recap: Pedro Grifol, the new manager of the Chicago White Sox

Most White Sox fans, and if we’re being completely honest, any baseball fans not associated with the Kansas City Royals, had no idea who Pedro Grifol was before rumors started swirling on Tuesday that he would be the new manager of the South Siders.

Ready or not, now we know him as the 42nd manager of the Chicago White Sox. It’s official, apparently, because his photo is now on the wall.

OFFICIAL: Pedro Grifol, a member of two American League pennant winning and a World Series championship staff with the Kansas City Royals, has been named the 42nd different manager in White Sox history. pic.twitter.com/lntIVfxF9F — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) November 3, 2022

So far, fans’ overall opinion seems to lean mostly toward positivity. However, the reactions range from “...this guy is the breath of fresh air we needed” to “...a throw-off from one of the worst franchises in baseball.” So, let’s take a walk down Twitter lane and bask in all the attitude that White Sox Twitter has for us today regarding the big announcement.

Leading the pack, we get a sharp photo of Pedro arriving at the Rate. I don’t know if he can manage, but the dude sure rocks a smooth look.

Welcome to Chicago, Pedro Grifol! pic.twitter.com/w5zhk2ZCmT — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) November 3, 2022

He also doesn’t look ready for a nap, so that’s a big plus!

He looks very awake! I like him! — Mikey V (@mikeyvito16) November 3, 2022

Some fans were not excited for Pedro, specifically, but rather they were delighted it wasn’t someone else.

Me seeing we didn't hire a senior citizen pic.twitter.com/8AHtGAbzB8 — Alexis ️‍⚧️ (@alesolren) November 3, 2022

Thank you for not hiring Ozzie — Sergio Santos fan club (@santossergio46) November 3, 2022

After extensive research into his background, I’ve found that Pedro Grifol meets all of my “is not Tony La Russa” managerial requirements. A+ — Greg Nix, White Sox Joker (@SoxJoker) November 2, 2022

So now, you’ve got your fans that are feeling good after the presser. I will definitely give credit where credit is due. Pedro is eloquent with words, bringing some fans hope and even tears.

Pedro Grifol is bringing winning baseball to the Southside. I said what I said. This guy wants to compete. It’s very assuring seeing that we finally have a manager who can speak while not half-asleep at a presser. — andrew falkner (@chalkyfalky) November 3, 2022

this guy has me crying already, wtf — bitter (@Sean_W_Anderson) November 3, 2022

Last season was the most miserable fan experience of my life. But after today, I have hope again. Jerry let Rick do his job and he found a fresh, modern perspective. Grifol said all the right things. Now, get the roster right and go win a title. #WhiteSox — Ben Obermann (@BenObermann) November 3, 2022

... and then you’ve got your fans who are more skeptical. This is me. I’m also in this camp.

Wanna make one thing clear regarding the White Sox.



Potential does NOT equal talent. Everybody saying the Sox are so talented and Grifol will change things…



Nothing is going to change without roster change. They need HEAVY turnover. Moncada, Grandal, Pollock Sheets back? Gross — sam (@CobyWhiteHater) November 3, 2022

I’ll judge him in April....: with my own two eyes!! Period! — JAC (@JAC49700027) November 3, 2022

He said everything I wanted to hear. Seems like a nice guy, a family guy. However, I've been around long enough to know many people can deliver lip service. I'm going to hold my judgment and see what the actual play on the field brings. #WhiteSox https://t.co/ia7NsXWZOP — Melissa (@soxmom72) November 3, 2022

As you can imagine, fans have a few questions about the new skipper.

Neat. Can we talk about intentional walks on 1-2 counts? — Tripples of the Nova (@danielrtripp) November 3, 2022

so no more singles only baseball???? — Hall of Fame Baseball Person (@WimpyWorldwide) November 3, 2022

There was also some elation about the coaching staff or actually the letting go of certain staff.

White Sox fans after Menechino, Boston, and McEwing all got fired today. pic.twitter.com/yFaZ8gsYsc — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) November 3, 2022

I’m fine with Ethan Katz being brought back. Other than that, a whole new coaching staff is a pretty exciting thought. Again, all outside the White Sox org. I want fresh eyes on everything. — Courtney Finnicum (@courtney883) November 1, 2022

Finally, fans also looking for some Pedro merch because fans always need new merch.

When will the Napoleon Dynamite based “Vote for Pedro” shirts be available? — Dan Chase (@dlchase24) November 3, 2022

Well, the verdict is out until we play 162, so we’ll see you in April, Pedro. We’ve got our eyes on you!