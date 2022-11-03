Bird App Recap: Astros 3, Phillies 2 (World Series Game 5)

After a historic Game 4, the World Series was back for Game 5. Justin Verlander and Noah Syndergaard faced off on the mound.

If only this was a hair-off, the Phillies would win by a million.

Your Game 5 starters are ready to go. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/G2i2t6TfsE — MLB (@MLB) November 3, 2022

This matchup? In what year?

If you told me Syndergaard was pitching against Verlander in the World Series, I would not have guessed it was 2022 — C. Spaghetti, Esq. (@C_Spaghett1) November 4, 2022

Dusty Baker isn’t winning any hair contests, and I’m not sure if anyone in his lineup is tonight.

Now this is a team with some flow game. They would need more than that to win tonight, though. They needed to hit the ball and channel Game 3.

I want to know what sports god is making the cities of Houston and Philadelphia choose which sport to watch.

This is the first time ever that a World Series game and Thursday Night Football will be concurrently being played between the same 2 cities. — CWS Piss Missiles (@CWSPissMiss) November 3, 2022

Philly opted for the powder blue jerseys tonight, and they were a fan favorite. Meek Mill and a blinged out Phanatic got the crowd going.

Meek Mill has the Philly crowd HYPED for Game 5 pic.twitter.com/2BFFQaoSj6 — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) November 4, 2022

A leadoff triple for Altuve, and we have taken off on the rollercoaster of emotions.

Immediately after, Pena singled through a drawn in infield to bring home Altuve.

The Astros to Thor pic.twitter.com/qc3yNjZdLF — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) November 4, 2022

But then Syndergaard and crew successfully struck out Alvarez and threw out Pena trying to steal. The love for JT is real.

JT Realmuto X-ray just dropped pic.twitter.com/UHB2ooJXyf — Twizzy Mcguire (@bootleghinata) November 4, 2022

JT just wanted a T. Swift moment all to himself.

The first inning was WILD. Kyle Schwarber answered back on the first pitch. Last night was a far memory.

There are a few rules in life. One of them is do not give Kyle Schwarber a high fastball.



Astros 1, Phillies 1 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 4, 2022

Schwarber clearly did not give a shit about getting no-hit. The guy is incredible — Brian Knights (@BrianKnights3) November 4, 2022

Cy Young/regular season Verlander looked to continue his postseason struggles. These are the same person, right?

Regular season Verlander vs Playoff Verlander pic.twitter.com/7oAu32hMIY — Drew Dwan (@AndrewDwanMLB) November 4, 2022

Tbh, we are all thinking this, especially in the bottom of the second inning with the bases loaded and two outs:

Another day praying for the astros downfall pic.twitter.com/Z3SEPjysa0 — vîķ (@vikmasato) November 4, 2022

He might be bad in the World Series, but Verlander got out of this jam unscathed.

He is, statistically, the worst starter in World Series history. https://t.co/ywGXFKaZ6K — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) November 4, 2022

Of course the Gold Glove Rookie broke the tie.

Is this good? Asking for a friend.

And that was #Astros 1B Yuli Gurriel's first strikeout in 49 plate appearances this postseason. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 4, 2022

Phillies were only down by a run, but things felt bleak.

growing fear that I’m going to be describing the number of men the Phillies left on base in this game to a therapist some day. — matt (@PanasonicDX4500) November 4, 2022

Verlander made his way through five innings, so this is the best apology you’re going to get from us.

Justin Verlander thank you pic.twitter.com/FsCEgOiqK1 — we want houston (@k_huynh94) November 4, 2022

Delay of game, five-yard penalty ... wait, wrong game.

There's an idiot on the field. He tried to scale the left-field wall. He failed.



At least he didn't get tased. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 4, 2022

Altuve is trying to get his team more runs, just like Bryce Harper did in Game 3. It didn’t quite work the same, though.

Altuve thought he cracked the code then the next two batters struck out hahah pic.twitter.com/QLYbu1h6nK — Jeff McDevitt (@JeffMcDev) November 4, 2022

Somehow, the Phillies quieted a strong offensive squad, so they should probably score some runs after getting out of a runner-on-third-with-one-out jam.

the Philadelphia Phillies threw a bullpen game in the world series and it's 2-1 in the 7th inning. you have to win this game. there is no excuse to not win this game. — Absolutely Hammered (@AH_Pod) November 4, 2022

THE TIME IS NOW PHILLIES pic.twitter.com/7ar56AQeM9 — Steven Conrad Jr. (@StevenConradJr) November 4, 2022

No dice for the Fightins’. Meanwhile, Frank Thomas is fighting the urge to devour some Philly cheesesteaks on camera.

Find someone who looks at you the way Frank looks at those cheese steaks pic.twitter.com/IMCJaSN91D — FitzMagic (@CheapSeats411) November 3, 2022

An insurance run for the Astros in the eighth ...

Good thing Castellanos was set to lead off the bottom of the eighth?

For the love of God, Nick Castellanos needs to hit a home run right now pic.twitter.com/oo61jq1Jfh — Richard Staff (@RichardStaff) November 4, 2022

And Castellanos comes around to score in the bottom of the eighth to trim the lead to 3-2, Astros after an RBI single from Jean Segura.

JEAN YOU NAUGHTY BOY — Brian Knights (@BrianKnights3) November 4, 2022

Astros fans rn:

RYAN PRESSLY PLEASE GET OUT OF THIS pic.twitter.com/lI24CKHBSI — WORLD SERIES JAY (@WRLD999Jay) November 4, 2022

Schwarber could not get the tying run across after Trey Mancini snagged a ball for the last out.

Dusty Baker is a happy man.

Ya think Dusty liked that play by Mancini? pic.twitter.com/XQ3MeeknBH — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 4, 2022

Inning-ending double play for the Astros in the ninth brought up the Phillies’ 3-4-5 hitters in the bottom of the inning.

This sounds like cinema. pic.twitter.com/wkX3KNZRjr — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) November 4, 2022

Chas McCormick had other plans, after making a ridiculous grab in center field. To be honest, this was my reaction too.

JKDLJHAFDKAJSKL;DFMSA;KLFDMA — Houston Astros (@astros) November 4, 2022

What a catch. I hate it. — Gabrielle (@gfstarr1) November 4, 2022

Game on the line, and OF COURSE Bryce Harper was up.

He got hit by a pitch to bring the winning run to the plate.

The winning run? Nick Castellanos.

Hug your loved ones, he’s up to bat in the World Series. — All Sports Scene (@AllSportsScene) November 4, 2022

castellanos needs a national disaster right now — aaron. (@ayroned) November 4, 2022

The internet’s faith in memes was not enough. The Astros took Game 5 and are one win away from a World Series title.

Yuck — Amanda K (@den_manders_01) November 4, 2022