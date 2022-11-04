Today in White Sox History: November 4

1965

Al Lopez resigned as manager of the White Sox. He went out on top, in a manner of speaking — the 1963-65 White Sox, winners of 287 games, had just completed the best three-season stretch in franchise history.

Eddie Stanky would be named to replace Lopez on December 14, but Lopez would come back to manage the White Sox in 1968 ... replacing Stanky.

Lopez’s final record managing the White Sox was 840-650, and his 11 years in Chicago combined with six in Cleveland earned him induction into the Hall of Fame as a manager in 1977.

2012

Legendary Chicago Bulls announcer and Chicago native Jim Durham passed away in Tomball, Texas. Durham was the radio voice of the White Sox in 1988-89 and was a national baseball voice for ESPN Radio from 1998 to 2012.

Durham’s most memorable broadcasting call was for “The Shot” by Michael Jordan that upset the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the first round of the playoffs in 1989: