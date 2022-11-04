Six Pack of Stats: Astros 3, Phillies 2 (World Series Game 5)

The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies, 3-2, at Citizens Bank Park in Game 5.

Houston can clinch its second World Series with a win in Game 6.

The Starters

Ben’s brother started for the Astros, going five innings and giving up an earned run from a solo homer.

Verlander used a four-pitch arsenal (kind of) in his 94-pitch outing, using his 4-seamer 53 times. He gained velo on every pitch he threw more than once, and gained spin on everything except his fastball. Verlander had a 43% CSW rate on his slider.

Here’s how Game 5 looked for the 2019 AL Cy Young winner:

Noah Syndergaard started for the Phillies, taking the loss after giving up two earned in three innings.

Thor used a five-pitch arsenal in his start, gaining velocity on four of the five, including a 2.3 mph increase on his slider.

Syndergaard’s short start looked like this:

Pressure Play

With runners on the corners, one out in the bottom of the eighth and the Phillies trailing by one, Brandon Marsh struck out swinging.

The K had a game-high 5.19 LI, narrowly beating Kyle Schwarber’s 5.14 LI ground out in the following at-bat.

Pressure Cooker

Ryan Pressly totaled 3.62 pLI in his five-out save.

Pressly has yet to give up an earned run this postseason.

Top Play

With two on, one out in the bottom of the eighth with a 3-1 Astros lead, Phillies second baseman Jean Segura lined a single to right to move Philadelphia within a run.

The RBI single added .239 WPA for Philly.

Top Performer

Pressly finished the night with .527 WPA, well-above Verlander’s second-best .183 WPA.

Smackdown

Luckiest hit: José Altuve buzzed a 77.9 mph, .090 xBA single to second base in the top of the sixth.

Toughest out: Nick Castellanos lined out on a 105 mph, .770 xBA screamer to short in the bottom of the third.

Hardest hit: White Sox legend-that-could-have-been Bryce Harper barreled a 115.3 mph double in the bottom of the fifth.

Weakest contact: Martín Maldonado singled to right on a 59.9 mph floater in the ninth.

Longest hit: Altuve led off the game with a 399-foot double. No baseball traveled further tonight.

Magic Number: 1

The Astros take the series back home one win away from a second championship.

