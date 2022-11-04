Grading the White Sox: Lenyn Sosa

At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from the head of the class Dylan Cease down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.

Our expanded report card will take us through everyone who saw time in uniform for the White Sox, plus some front-office types. Most of our writers will take on a couple of players, with final grades and short writeups, running through the end of November. Enjoy!

Lenyn Sosa

Middle Infield

Midseason: 3.3 WARsss

Final: 0.85 WARsss

Coming into 2022, Lenyn Sosa did not have a single good offensive year as a pro: His best stint was a 103 wRC+ in Winston-Salem in 2021. This year, he saw a huge uptick in power to start his season in Double-A, getting an ISO better than .200 to help get his wRC+ to 143. He also saw his best strikeout numbers since his time in rookie ball. He was having a true breakout season at the plate.

That led to a straight promotion to Chicago, where he did not play enough to get a feel for MLB pitchers. He got a second opportunity later in the year and was better, but his overall performance in MLB was abysmal. In 11 overall games for the Sox, he had a -4 wRC+ to go along with abysmal strikeout numbers. He struck out in a third of his plate appearances. However, that should not detract from how good his breakout 2022 was.

It sounds like the Sox are not going to spend money this offseason, and if the Josh Harrison club option is declined Sosa should be right there to pick up those starts at second base. He does have the most potential there of anybody currently on the 40-man. Keep in mind, Sosa’s time in Triple-A was pretty good as well (118 wRC+), so we are parsing 11 MLB games against his otherwise very good year. Sosa also has some versatility in the infield; while he is mostly a shortstop, he but can and will play second and has gotten some run at third over his professional career (242 innings).

A veteran at second is preferred, but if the end-of-season press conference rings true, it might be Sosa to start at second in 2023.

To the opposite field it goes!



No. 4 @whitesox prospect Lenyn Sosa smashes his 8th homer for @KnightsBaseball and 22nd overall. pic.twitter.com/jew0PK0sEB — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 18, 2022

2022 White Sox Grades

Lenyn Sosa, SS, 0.85

José Ruiz, RHRP, 0.83

Mark Payton, OF, 0.6

Carlos Pérez, C, 0.399

Lucas Giolito, RHSP, 0.392

Adam Engel, OF, 0.237

Vince Velasquez, RHP, -0.4

Reese McGuire, C, -1.1

Kyle Crick, RHRP, -1.65

Joe Kelly, RHRP, -1.75

Daryl Boston, 1B Coach, -2.0

Anderson Severino, LHRP, -2.2

Jerry Reinsdorf, OWN, -2.321

Jake Diekman, LHRP, -2.366

Rick Hahn, GM, -2.401

Bennett Sousa, LHRP, -2.425

Frank Menechino, BAT COACH, -2.469

Yasmani Grandal, C/DH, -2.549

Leury García, UTIL, -2.7

Adam Haseley, OF, -3.146

Joe McEwing, 3B Coach, -3.167

Ryan Burr, RHRP, -3.4

Tony La Russa, MGR, -3.5

Dallas Keuchel, LHSP, -3.9