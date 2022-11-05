Sharing Sox Podcast 92 — Welcome, Pedro!

SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son and west coast correspondent, Will, shake off their initial “huh?” reaction to the new White Sox manager and join the mob of fans inspired by Pedro Grifol’s first press conference, whilst quietly hoping he really meant it when he said there would be consequences for players who don’t give full effort.

True, there is disappointment there wasn’t a new general manager doing the introduction. Or, a new owner, or a new VP of Baseball Operations or CEO of Parking Passes or whatever it is Ken Williams is called these days. But you have to start somewhere.

Excitement for the new guy done, the duo move on to a look at what Baseball Trade Values has to say about the future of the White Sox, given that Rick Hahn showed no indication there will be free agent signings of any importance (except, of course, in the amount of money he blows on stupid signings). Most of the BTV numbers are what you’d expect, from Dylan Cease and Luis Robert at the top to Yoán Moncada and Yasmani Grandal at the bottom.

But who would have guessed Lance Lynn has even less value than Jake Diekman or Joe Kelly? How could anybody have less value than those two?

