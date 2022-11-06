Six Pack of Stats: Astros 4, Phillies 1 (World Series Game 6)

The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-1, to clinch the 2022 World Series.

The Starters

Zack Wheeler started for the Phillies, going 5 1⁄ 3 innings and giving up two earned with five strikeouts.

Wheeler used a five-pitch arsenal in his 70-pitch outing, using his sinker and 4-seamer a combined 80% of his start. He gained velocity and spin on all his pitches. Wheeler had a 44% CSW rate on his curveball from two whiffs and two called strikes.

Wheeler’s start looked like this:

Framber Valdez took the hill for the Astros, going six innings with an earned run and nine punchouts.

Valdez used a four-pitch arsenal in his 93-pitch start, using his sinker and curveball for 88% of his start. Like Wheeler, Valdez gained velocity and spin on his entire arsenal. Valdez got 14 called strikes with his sinker, with Phillies hitters only swinging at 48% of his sinkers in the strike zone.

Here’s Valdez’s outing, with the Statcast data:

Pressure Play

Yordan Álvarez’s sixth inning homer had a game-high 3.44 LI.

Pressure Cooker

Álvarez totaled 1.43 pLI on the night, the home run being his only hit.

Top Play

Álvarez added .338 WPA for Houston with the homer.

Top Performer

Someone on the Astros had .286 WPA on the night.

Smackdown

Luckiest hit: World Series MVP Jeremy Peña represented the game-winning run after reaching on a .350 xBA grounder to center.

Toughest out: Jean Segura led off the bottom of the fifth with a 106.1 mph, .420 xBA ground out second.

Hardest hit: Yordan’s homer had a 112.5 mph exit velo.

Weakest contact: Chas McCormick reached on a fielder’s choice with his 38.9 mph tapper to the pitcher.

Longest hit: You know what it was, and it went 450 feet to dead center.

Magic Number: 3

Kyle Schwarber’s solo homer was his third of the World Series, which is what I choose to take away from this postseason.

