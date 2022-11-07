Glendale Desert Dogs Weekly Review (October 31-November 6, 2022)

Moises Castillo: Did not play

Adam Hackenberg: .000/.000/.000 — 0 BB, 2 K, 1 RBI

Terrell Tatum: Did not play

Chase Solesky: 4 IP, 2.25 ERA, 1 BB, 5 K

Sammy Peralta: 1 IP, 0.00 ERA, 1 BB, 1 K

Lane Ramsey: 2 IP, 0.00 ERA, 0 BB, 1 K

Declan Cronin: 1 IP, 0.00 ERA, 0 BB, 0 K

This was the second-to-last week of the AFL season, and it was bookended with an All-Star Game that featured Sox prospects Adam Hackenberg and Moises Castillo.

The Desert Dogs need to finish at least third by the end of the regular season (November 10) to make it to the playoffs. They are a half-game out, with second through fifth place all separated by that half-game. They have three games left, so go out and win all three and they’ll be in.

On to the players. First, Castillo and Terrell Tatum did not play in the regular season games.

Hackenberg was the only position player to rep the Sox logo on the diamond. He did not do so well, with zeros across the board in his two games. Castillo is not a top prospect, so it could be that others got into games to round out the season. He proved himself enough to get to the Fall Star Game, however.

The pitching, on the other hand, had its best week of the season. The bullpeners did not allow a run the entire week, with four combined scoreless innings. Lane Ramsey had a two-inning save, the first save from any Sox pitcher this fall. Ramsey, Sammy Peralta, and Declan Cronin only had two strikeouts over those four innings, but the one walk pretty much helped alleviate any strikeout concerns. Stater Chase Solesky did not have a punch out problem; he built on the relative success from last week to have his first good start. He went four innings, with one run allowed and five strikeouts. If he had been this good the entire fall, maybe Glendale has a playoff berth clinched at this point.

2022 Fall-Star Game

Moises Castillo: Did not play

Adam Hackenberg: .000/1.000/.000 — 1 BB, 0 K

A tale of two different types of Sox players in this All-Star Game. Hackenberg is the highest-rated Sox prospect in the AFL, so that is probably why he was selected. He pinch-hit and walked in the game. For Castillo, well, he had the best fall season of any Sox prospect. Up to this point, he has a slash line of .347/.429/.510 for a .939 OPS. However, like this past week, he did not play in the All-Star Game.