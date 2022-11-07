South Side Sox Podcast 129 — Worst Games of 2022

Happy Soxivus! We are following up our first year celebrating Soxivus in 2021 with a full two months of festivities in 2022. This week, our companion piece to this podcast is the Worst Games of 2022 story that much of this podcast refers to.

We’re overjoyed to have Father Soxivus, Tommy Barbee — the man who hatched the Soxivus plan last year — with us on these podcasts. Joining Tommy to discuss worst games are Dante Jones, Jordan Hass, Allie Wesel, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach and Malachi Hayes, with the festivities hosted by Brett Ballantini.

We discussed each of our Worst Games, and in-between those “highlights” we took on some broader issues:

At what point, among various times in the season (April through September, really) did the color on the mood ring change from “think we still got this” to “uh-oh” to “giving up hope?”

A sidebar discussion of the various ways the White Sox were embarrassed nationally by events on and off the field in 2022

The effect Tony La Russa’s health may have had on his erratic decisions, and the erratic performance of the team

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Also, watch the podcast on the South Side Sox YouTube channel.