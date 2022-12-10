Sharing Sox Podcast 95 — Winter (Meetings) of Our Discontent

If a tree falls in a forest of deals at the winter meetings, but no one from the White Sox was there to hear it, did it really make a sound?

Such is the philosophic quandary pondered by SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son and west coast correspondent, Will, as they consider events and non-events of the past week whilst somehow avoiding discussion of the verbal diarrhea to which the general manager of the White Sox is addicted.

Naturally, discussion covers big events at the Winter Meetings, none of which have anything to do with the Sox, except for the bit where the Guardians got demonstrably better by signing Josh Bell.

It also covers the fact the White Sox now have about 50 relief pitchers on the 26-man roster, which is a bit of a squeeze, while carrying only one real outfielder, which could possibly prove a negative should any of those relievers surrender a routine fly ball.

There is also the question of how a baseball team can improve their mediocre offense by failing to keep their best run producer, their worst-in-the-league defense by letting go their best defender, and their horrible outfield defense by letting hot dog vendors try their luck in the corner slots.

Also, just to have something different from how everyone else is slamming the White Sox management, they start the inevitable debate whether the nickname of the right fielder who may start the season in the majors despite only 31 Charlotte at-bats should be Pepsi or Coca (spoiler alert: Leigh prefers Pepsi, given the Saturday Night Live skits about Chicago institution Billy Goat Tavern).

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the South Side Sox YouTube channel.