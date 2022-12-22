If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

South Side Sox Podcast 134 — A smattering of outfielder signings, a touch of TA and a pinch of Soxivus

Brett Ballantini hosts Chrystal O’Keefe, Allie Wesel, Malachi Hayes, Dante Jones, Jordan Hass and Melissa Sage-Bollenbach in our new podcast that covers a lot of ground, mostly because a dearth of Sox moves forces us to tap dance a bit.

With the majority of participants in holiday-festive getups, let’s get down to this program’s outline:

Does Allie light up when talking about the White Sox? Not in the way you might think

Round tabling it on whether or not the White Sox have another significant move in their pockets, and if you can’t anticipate what the consensus was, you’re not reading South Side Sox closely enough

Back from break, a brief tour of some of the Soxivus Gifts, because yes, this qualifies somewhat as the final Soxvus podcast of the season. You will really like Allie’s!

Open forum leads us mostly to Tim Anderson and the cryptic way he uses social media. Perhaps Dante is going to rock a TA impression for us one day on site — no fear, as there is no pressure to be profound

A preview of coming attractions for SSS, including our prospects work, a special Christmas Eve treat, and Hall of Fame voting

A big thank-you to our six podcasters, all of whom worked their asses off this season to try to inform and entertain with this thoroughly unlikable ballclub

And as always, a big thank-you to you for listening to scores of these podcasts, because without you we’d be just talking to ourselves

