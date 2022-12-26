South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 97: Billy Seidl

Right-Handed Relief Pitcher

6´0´´

220 pounds

Age: 23

2022 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Age relative to high level +0.3 years

SSS rank among all right-handed relief pitchers in the system 24

Overall 2022 stats 2-0 ⚾️ 8 games ⚾️ 1 Sv ⚾️ 1.00 ERA ⚾️ 1.111 WHIP ⚾️ 8 K ⚾️ 6 BB

With pick No. 461 in the 15th round of the 2022 MLB draft, the White Sox added right-handed pitcher Billy Seidl from Duke University.

At Duke, Seidl was a swingman, pitching in 33 games/13 starts over his two years in Durham. He did not put up blue-chip numbers, battling major command issues with a career 6.58 ERA and 1.46 WHIP. Plus, there was no discernible improvement (in fact, taking a step back) in his second season with the Blue Devils.

However, Seidl’s pedigree is solid: He was a Perfect Game Top 500 prospect coming out of high school in Massachusetts, with a brother (Tommy) pitching for Harvard. But ever since Tommy John surgery, the righty has found his control lacking.

Billy Seidl worked around two singles in the first, but looked good striking out the side.



FB has good run and has been 91-93 T94 so far, locating inside well. Sweepy SL in 82-85 range has good late bite and CH in 85-86 has good tumble and command. pic.twitter.com/7VJRtNyDEc — Tyler Jennings (@TylerJennings24) March 20, 2022

In his first dip into pro ball after the draft, Seidl was outstanding. After getting his feet wet in three games in the ACL, Seidl’s advanced age and readiness pushed him to Kannapolis before year’s end. With the Cannon Ballers, the righty didn’t miss a beat, earning his first save and a second pro win in just three games (four innings).

His Baseball Cube player ratings, from best to worst

Strikeouts 91

Hittable 80

vs. Power 80

Durability 74

K/BB 65

Walks 48

Team Winning Percentage .600

The “stuff” seemed to be there upon drafting, with scouts signing off on three pro-ready pitches. And in a small sample size the upside the White Sox are dreaming on is there: four hits in nine innings. Of course, the down side of that were six walks in those same nine innings. If Seidl can harness his explosive stuff, expect some fast movement in the system.

For now, only a bit of roster logjam should prevent Seidl from beginning 2023 at High-A Winston-Salem, as his age and talent warrants the assignment.

