South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 96: Yohemy Nolasco

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

6´3´´

160 pounds

Age: 19

2022 High Level Arizona (Rookie)

Age relative to high level -3.2 years

SSS rank among all right-handed starting pitchers in the system 19

Overall 2022 stats 0-2 ⚾️ 13 games (9 starts) ⚾️ 34 2⁄3 IP⚾️ 4.93 ERA ⚾️ 1.442 WHIP ⚾️ 26 K ⚾️ 13 BB

Yohemy Nolasco is a Dominican native who signed with the White Sox on Jan. 9, 2020 — right in the face of the pandemic. Getting his feet finally wet in 2021, in 13 games (seven starts) in the DSL Nolasco posted a 5.32 ERA and 1.48 WHIP by allowing 26 hits (.271 OBA) and nine walks (3.42 BB/9) while fanning 19 (7.23 K/9). While he was sharp in July with a 3.52 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in five outings, he only posted two outings in August, which indicates he may have been injured. September was easily Nolasco’s worst month, as he posted a 6.59 ERA and 1.61 WHIP over six outings.

Just turning 19 and with fewer than 25 professional innings under his belt, Nolasco nonetheless got an aggressive assignment in the ACL in 2022, and faltered in his 34 2⁄3 innings. His walks were at a low number overall (8.4%), but when that is coupled with a 16.9% K-rate, it loses luster.

Not much is known about Nolasco’s repertoire. His near-47% ground ball rate indicates he may possess a sinker or some other offering that has sinking action. At least in the DSL, he fared far better versus lefties (.194 OBA) than righties (.317), which may indicate he offers a plus changeup. His strikeout total is fairly low, which may be attributed to a fastball with little oomph — not surprising for someone of his size. With his height, he’s a projectable righty; if he can another 15-20 pounds of muscle, he would be expected to easily add another 4-5 mph on his fastball.

His Baseball Cube player ratings, from best to worst

Durability 93

Walks 66

K/BB 38

Hittable 27

vs. Power 27

Strikeouts 12

Team Winning Percentage .441

Nolasco only has 50 professional innings under his belt and next year is his true age-19 season, so Nolasco seemingly will be back in the ACL, with a late-season shot at Kannapolis.

