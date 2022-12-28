Today in White Sox History: December 28

1993

As part of an effort to replace free agent Ellis Burks, White Sox GM Ron Schueler inked journeyman outfielder Darrin Jackson to a contract. D.J. would fill a role with the White Sox just fine, with 10 homers, 51 RBIs, seven stolen bases and a .312 average in the shortened 1994 season.

Jackson moved into the team’s broadcasting booth years later, first on TV, then radio, where he remains to this day.

1995

Five years and five days after acquiring Tim Raines in one of his best trades as GM, Ron Schueler flopped in sending Rock to the Yankees for a player to be named later (pitcher Blaise Kozeniewski, shipped to the Sox in February).

Raines played another seven years (accruing 3.6 WAR over 402 games from ages 36-42) and won World Series in the Bronx in 1996 and 1998. Kozeniewski opted to retire at age 26 rather than report to the White Sox.