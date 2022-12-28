South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 95: Javier Mora

Javier Mora

Second Baseman

5´11´´

170 pounds

Age: 20

2022 High Level Arizona (Rookie)

Age relative to high level -0.7 years

SSS rank among all second basemen in the system 6

Overall 2022 stats 19 games ⚾️ 2 HR ⚾️ 12 RBI ⚾️ .297/.358/.473 ⚾️ 6 BB ⚾️ 23 K

Not much was known about Venezuela native Javier Mora when he signed a minor league contract with the White Sox on Jan. 24, 2020. Of course, he wasn’t able to play his first professional game until 2021, due to Covid-19.

Rustiness was evident in his 2021 results for the DSL Sox, as Mora slashed just .152/.292/.192 in 99 at-bats with four doubles, four RBIs, three stolen bases, 18 walks (15.0%), 27 strikeouts (22.5%) and 56 wRC+. He handled every ball hit his direction defensively, although his range was below average at both second and short. Mora was at league-average in age, but it seemed like a return to the Dominican may be in order until he can step up his offensive game.

However, the White Sox pushed Mora’s development and gave him the challenge of a Stateside assignment in 2022 — and the second baseman responded. He was South Side Sox’s first ACL monthly MVP, for June. So before Mora’s season ended on July 11, he was doing really well, with a 126 wRC+. His 81 plate appearances were helped by a .408 BABIP, and a 28.4% K-rate is concerning. But he got enough hits, and a .176 ISO is pretty good; it was just a very small sample size in the ACL.

His Baseball Cube player ratings, from best to worst

Speed 48

XBH 48

Hitting 46

Durability 46

Contact 45

Power 44

Runs 43

RBI 41

Team Winning Percentage .441

Whatever Mora’s injury in 2022, he is healthy now and has been working out back home in San Felipe this offseason — so the White Sox could continue to push him and send him to Kannapolis to start 2023. More likely, however, is prep time in Arizona, awaiting a delayed start to the season with the Cannon Ballers.

