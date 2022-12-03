Should I Stay or Should I Go: Dylan Cease

fWAR: 4.4

bWAR: 6.4

WARP: 4.5

He should stay I mean, duh.

He should go Are we seriously still having this discussion?

The verdict Maybe there’s some Bizarro World scenario where a team desperate for an ace empties their farm system of top major league-ready talent and gives the White Sox legitimate options at right field, second base, and in the rotation for 2023, but I can’t think of what it could be. Unless trading him solves a whole lot of other issues for 2023 and beyond, there’s no reason to give up on an emerging staff ace.