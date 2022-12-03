Green Eggs and Hahn

I am Obi. Wan Kenobi. I am Obi-Wan.

That Obi-Wan. That Obi-Wan. I do not like that Obi-Wan.

Do you like Jer, Ken and Hahn?

I do not like them, Obi-Wan,

I do not like Jer, Ken and Hahn.

Would you like them in a dream?

Would you like them on your team?

Would you like them anywhere,

Or are they just a bad nightmare?

I would not like them in a dream

I would not like them on my team

I would not like them anywhere,

They are just a bad nightmare.

I do not like Jer, Ken and Hahn,

I do not like them, Obi-Wan.

Would you let them run the draft,

Or would that be extremely daft?

Would you sing a song most dirge-ry

If they signed pitchers with multiple surgery?

I would not let them run the draft

For that would be extremely daft,

And I have sung songs very dirge-ry

Because they’ve signed pitchers with multiple surgery.

I would not let Jer, Ken and Hahn,

Do anything, ever, Obi-Wan.

Would you let them say good-bye

To your team’s outstanding guy

Without even a decent try

Or an explanation why?

Would you let them make things worse,

Or would you utter a nasty curse?

I would not let them say good-bye

To our team’s outstanding guy

Without even a decent try

Or an explanation why.

I would not let them make things worse

Without many a nasty curse.

I would not let Jer, Ken and Hahn,

I would not let them Obi-Wan.

Would you let them place a pox

Upon your favorites, the Sox,

Would you trust them to have made

An intelligent player trade?

Would you let them sign an agent, free,

Knowing they’d do it intelligently?

I would not let them place a pox

Upon my favorite team, the Sox,

I would not trust that they could make

A trade that’s not a big mistake,

I would not let them sign any man

Because they have no rational plan.

I would not like them in a dream

I would not like them on my team

I would not let them run the draft

For that would be extremely daft

I would not let them say good-bye

To our team’s outstanding guy

I would not let them make things worse

Without many a nasty curse.

I do not trust Jer, Ken or Hahn,.

I do not like them, Obi-Wan.

You do not like them, so you say,

Try them ! Try them! And you may,

Try them and you may, I say.

I have tried them, for too many years,

And they always justify my fears,

I wish all three would be far gone,

They’ve killed our team, Obi-Wan.

