Today in White Sox History: December 4

1931

The White Sox swap outfielder Carl Reynolds and John Kerr to Washington for second baseman Jackie Hayes and pitchers Bump Hadley and Sam Jones.

Hayes played the rest of his days with the White Sox, compiling 6.1 WAR over nine seasons, with true standout campaigns in 1933 and 1936. “Sad Sam” likewise finished his career with the White Sox, starting for four seasons (8.5 WAR total) before retiring at age 43 after the 1935 season. Hadley enjoyed an excellent career but pitched only three games for the South Siders in April 1932 before being flipped to St. Louis.

Reynolds went to Washington and one solid year (equaling Hayes’ best) before being shipped to the Cardinals in a deal for Goose Goslin. Infielder Kerr was a sub for three seasons with the Senators before his career ended, playing to little consequence but seeing action in one game in the 1933 World Series.

Ironically, exactly nine years later after this trade the White Sox released Hayes, who was losing sight in his eyes due to glaucoma.

1957

New Cleveland GM Frank Lane made his return to the American League with a splash: In a trade that shocked and outraged many White Sox fans, popular outfielder Minnie Miñoso and infielder Fred Hatfield were traded to Cleveland for ace starter Early Wynn and outfielder Al Smith. Wynn was coming off of the first losing season of his career, but would lead the AL in wins and innings pitched in 1958. He and Smith were among the final pieces acquired for the franchise that would win the pennant in 1959. Wynn won the Cy Young that season, with 22 victories, and Smith was a solid contributor for the Sox until he was traded before the start of the 1963 season.

1997

Jerry Manuel was named as the team’s new manager, replacing Terry Bevington to become the second Black skipper in franchise history. In Manuel’s seven years, the White Sox made one postseason (2000) and had three winning seasons. He’d be named Manager of the Year for his efforts in taking the Central Division in 2000 with 95 victories.