Today in White Sox History: December 5

1977

Chalk this one up to White Sox owner Bill Veeck.

Knowing he needed a drawing card and a big bat to replace Richie Zisk and Oscar Gamble, Veeck dealt future All-Star Brian Downing and pitchers Chris Knapp and Dave Frost to California. He got back Bobby Bonds and two youngsters, Thad Bosley and Richared Dotson. Bonds would play in only 26 games for the White Sox, with two home runs and eight RBIs, before he was flipped to Texas in May. Chicago’s record was a dismal 9-20 at the time, and Veeck understood there was no way he was going to be able to re-sign Bonds after the 1978 season.

At least Dotson turned out to be of value in the 80’s, winning in double-figures six times, headed up by his 22-7 year in 1983. He also made the All-Star team in 1984.

1986

The Illinois General Assembly passed legislation allowing funds to be given to the White Sox in connection with the construction of a new stadium across the street from the original Comiskey Park.

2021

It took a while, but he finally got his due: Minnie Miñoso was voted into the Hall of Fame by the Golden Days Era Committee. Miñoso, who had been turned away numerous times before, received 14 votes from the 16-person board.

Minnie was a six-time All-Star representing the White Sox, as well as being a two-time Gold Glove winner in left field for Chicago. He became the first White Sox player of color when he suited up for the team on May 1, 1951 — and homered in his first at bat against the Yankees Vic Raschi.

Miñoso led the American League in triples and stolen bases three times apiece, was named The Sporting News AL Rookie of the Year in 1951, and finished hitting better than .300 seven times for the White Sox.

His impact was felt for generations, as he was the first Latin player to make it big in Major League Baseball. Minnie was regarded as the “Latin Jackie Robinson” by players who followed in his footsteps, including such greats as Roberto Clemente, Tony Perez, Luis Tiant and Orlando Cepeda.