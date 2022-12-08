South Side Sox Podcast 133 — Winter Meetings Review

Brett Ballantini hosts Chrystal O’Keefe, Allie Wesel, Joe Resis, Dante Jones, Jordan Hass and Melissa Sage-Bollenbach in our new podcast that saves the sucky for the end — yeah, the White Sox non-moves — and gets downright silly in the final seconds.
It was the podcast that almost wasn’t. But, here you go, enjoy!
- Reax to the biggies: Aaron Judge, Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Willson Contreras
- Allie gets on Jerry Reinsdorf’s holiday card list. And who knows, maybe a free season ticket is in the offing!
- A brief moment — wait, actually a couple of segments — praising the Cubs. No, this was not endorsed or encouraged by the host
- This Bleed Cubbie Blue podcast returns from break, confused, to discuss the White Sox, confused
- Yeah, we did find things to discuss about the White Sox. Emphasis on cuss
- Chrystal begs to be gaslit by the White Sox, because that’s at least better than the ghosting relationship the team has with fans right now
- Somehow we land at imaging Rick Hahn, taking us on a blind date to various cheap restaurants and acting like you should thank him
