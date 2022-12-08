 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

South Side Sox Podcast 133 — Winter Meetings Review

Jordan Hass, Dante Jones, Chrystal O’Keefe, Allie Wesel, Joe Resis and Melissa Sage-Bollenbach join Brett Ballantini to discuss deals made, and White Sox whiffs

By Brett Ballantini, Chrystal O'Keefe, Jordan Hass, Joe Resis, Allie Wesel, Dante Jones, and Melissa Sage-Bollenbach
/ new

Brett Ballantini hosts Chrystal O’Keefe, Allie Wesel, Joe Resis, Dante Jones, Jordan Hass and Melissa Sage-Bollenbach in our new podcast that saves the sucky for the end — yeah, the White Sox non-moves — and gets downright silly in the final seconds.

It was the podcast that almost wasn’t. But, here you go, enjoy!

  • Reax to the biggies: Aaron Judge, Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Willson Contreras
  • Allie gets on Jerry Reinsdorf’s holiday card list. And who knows, maybe a free season ticket is in the offing!
  • A brief moment — wait, actually a couple of segments — praising the Cubs. No, this was not endorsed or encouraged by the host
  • This Bleed Cubbie Blue podcast returns from break, confused, to discuss the White Sox, confused
  • Yeah, we did find things to discuss about the White Sox. Emphasis on cuss
  • Chrystal begs to be gaslit by the White Sox, because that’s at least better than the ghosting relationship the team has with fans right now
  • Somehow we land at imaging Rick Hahn, taking us on a blind date to various cheap restaurants and acting like you should thank him

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Also, watch the podcast on the South Side Sox YouTube channel.

