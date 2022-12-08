South Side Sox Podcast 133 — Winter Meetings Review

Brett Ballantini hosts Chrystal O’Keefe, Allie Wesel, Joe Resis, Dante Jones, Jordan Hass and Melissa Sage-Bollenbach in our new podcast that saves the sucky for the end — yeah, the White Sox non-moves — and gets downright silly in the final seconds.

It was the podcast that almost wasn’t. But, here you go, enjoy!

Reax to the biggies: Aaron Judge, Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Willson Contreras

Allie gets on Jerry Reinsdorf’s holiday card list. And who knows, maybe a free season ticket is in the offing!

A brief moment — wait, actually a couple of segments — praising the Cubs. No, this was not endorsed or encouraged by the host

This Bleed Cubbie Blue podcast returns from break, confused, to discuss the White Sox, confused

Yeah, we did find things to discuss about the White Sox. Emphasis on cuss

Chrystal begs to be gaslit by the White Sox, because that’s at least better than the ghosting relationship the team has with fans right now

Somehow we land at imaging Rick Hahn, taking us on a blind date to various cheap restaurants and acting like you should thank him

