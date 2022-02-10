Rebranding the White Sox, Vol. 3

Last week’s RtWS gave us a chance to get lost in some baseball nostalgia.

Boy, that didn’t last long.

With Rob Manfred all but confirming a delay of spring training, setting up what seems an inevitable push-back of the 2022 season, I find it very hard to hold on to those warm, fuzzy feelings.

So, we are left to find some sort of cognitive balance between the team we love and root for, and the fact that they are inevitably just a commodity to consistently be leveraged against us.

In the end, baseball is just a kid’s game, and there are surely more important things going on in the world than whether games are cancelled. But to the fans, there is more to this game than profit margins — teams will always be more than a product.

Here’s to hoping for some last-minute negotiation heroics, and to on-time ballgames in all of our futures.

This week’s design springs from the idea that the White Sox are a commodity, but with a side of reliability and the sense that they are necessary.

This design is available on a variety of items sold at the South Side Hit Pen TeePublic store. Currently, everything is up to 35% off.