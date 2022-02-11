Lockout Cryptosoxery #9

This week’s White Sox-related quote is an explanation for something we fans of a certain age had cause to wonder about way back when.

But first, the answer to last week’s edition of Cryptosoxery, which goes even further back:

“The fans may be surprised to know that during my freshman year at Oglethorpe, I waited on tables and never made an error, never dropped a tray nor broke a dish.” — Luke Appling

That was a quote of great modesty on the part of the Hall of Fame shortstop — no arrogant HOFBP he. Old Aches and Pains was actually average or a little better defensively, enough that it was the D part that made him the White Sox player with the most career WAR (77.6), because Frank Thomas was not exactly a master with the mitt. Appling did make a lot of errors (topped out at 55 in a single season!), but that was not all that unusual for the 1930s. While Appling had a few seasons of negative dWAR very early in his career, he was on the plus side from there on out — which was all the way to age 43.

This week’s quiz is appropriately timed for SSS White Sox Hall of Fame voting, a renowned player explaining the need to engage in rigorous physical conditioning:

S WZZH TCC JFTJ KZSXFJ SW JFZ OSHHCZ JR QZZG OA LTCTWMZ. — KSCLPN KRRH

That’s pretty short, which leaves only a small sample size to work with, but the description of the speaker and the letters of his name should be a solid clue for getting started.

For those new to the game, cryptoquotes are simple letter substitutions which stay the same throughout the quote ... B’s may be G’s P’s could be S’s, etc. You solve by looking for the most common letters — think Wheel of Fortune favorites and Scrabble one-pointers — and finding common words. This one starting with a one-letter word, combined with the name, should lead you strongly in the right direction.

Once again, thanks to the folks at wordles.com and their magic encryption machine.

The answer to the week’s quiz, and a new edition of Lockout Cryptosoxery next week.