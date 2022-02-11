South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 63: Jagger Rusconi

Second Baseman

5´11´´

165 pounds

Age: 25

SSS rank among all second basemen in the system: 2

Jagger Rusconi’s parents must clearly have gotten satisfaction by christening their son Jagger Stone (admittedly, it’s better than naming him Ringo Beatle). Taken as a California prep star by the Boston Red Sox in the fifth round of the 2015 MLB draft, Rusconi eschewed a commitment to the University of Southern California in order to chase his professional baseball dream.

Thanks to myriad injuries including foot surgeries, Rusconi has missed development time throughout his career to date. In fact, 2019 has been the only season where he played more than 65 games — and that year, which was split between High-A Salem and Double-A Portland, Rusconi slashed just .199/.245/.278 in 109 games with 17 doubles, three homers, 20 walks (4.9%) and 112 strikeouts (27.2). Released on April 21, 2021 by the Red Sox, the White Sox shortly afterward signed him to a minor league contract.

Rusconi began 2021 on an injury rehab assignment with the ACL Sox. After cups of coffee with them and Kannapolis, Rusconi played the majority of his season with Winston-Salem and Birmingham. In 43 games spanning 155 at-bats, he slashed .265/.337/.368 with nine doubles, two triples, one homer, eight walks (4.6%) and 39 strikeouts (22.2%).

Rusconi was granted minor league free agency, but (perhaps sensing a dearth of upper-minors depth in the middle infield) re-signed with the White Sox, likely to return to Birmingham to begin the season.

