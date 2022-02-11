Rebranding the White Sox Designs Now Available

With a dearth of news to report through a lockout, our SSS designer Adrian Serrano has undertaken a fun little exercise in reimagining the White Sox logo.

First, he stuck with a traditional look, emblematic of the classic White Sox scoreboard:

Next, Adrian spent some time in rarefied White Sox past, putting the old horseshoe look to incredible use:

And most recently, Adrian got a little cynical with the lockout in full bloom, with a look he will be ordering up himself with due haste:

As December approaches and hot stove season is keeping MLB fans warm, Chicago remains ice cold.

The White Sox big “splashes” in the free agency pool have been keeping Craig Kimbrel, signing Kendall Graveman and signing Leury García to a three-year deal.

Just ignore the need for ANY depth in right field, second base, another starting pitcher, perhaps a backup catcher and whatever hole I’m likely missing.

The White Sox don’t need Marcus Semien. We have Marcus Semien at home.

Remember all the times you wanted your mom or dad to stop at McDonald’s so you could enjoy those “chicken” nuggets, fries and the sweet old 80’s and 90’s plastic toys in the happy meals? But your parents didn’t want to waste money on fast food to make you happy. “We’ve got food at home,” they would bark from the front seat.

Well friends, the White Sox have food at home, so why spend money on something that would bring us a sliver of happiness?

No disrespect to our guys that held up the team enough to win the division, but the White Sox desperately need to spend, and won’t. Why? Because we’ve got players at home!

At least the Bulls are good. Right, Jerry?

This Chrystal O’Keefe/Adrian Serrano design vents the frustration of rooting for a team in a first-world baseball city that rolls out a third-world budget.

With our Veteran’s Committee vote underway and the BBWAA’s Golden Days Era voting results due to be announced by December 5, the time seemed right to unveil our first Minnie Miñoso tribute design, again coming from the talented notebook of Adrian Serrano.

As part of our ever-evolving South Side Soxivus celebration (Airing of Grievances, Feats of Strength, Best Games, Worst Games ... and more to come!), we are unveiling a re-launched Tee Public store that helps support our site as a whole, as well as each designer.

How does that fit into Soxivus? Why, it’s the Soxivus Pole, of course!

The latest Adrian Serrano design commemorates the remarkable achievement Mark Buehrle, Jon Garland, Freddy García and José Contreras managed in the 2005 ALCS: Four straight complete games to clinch the pennant.

This is another adaptation of (and improvement on) an original design in our Tee Public store.

Thanks as always for your support, SSS readers, and a Happy South Side Soxivus to all!

Adrian Serrano has modified our original Juggling Vices image to adapt to SSS and fit into our Soxivus celebration.

In addition to the classic T-shirt, many other items are available. That coffee mug is one bold-ass red gem.

Our first featured design comes from writer/artist/musician/man-about-town Adrian Serrano, who created a simple, classic design that puts you on the map, with both Soxivus and South Side Sox:

Adrian’s Soxivus design is just one of several he’s already created, to be unveiled in store and on site very soon.