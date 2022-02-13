Super Ball: gamethread

There is a big game today, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams Mach 2 or 3. Maybe you want to talk about it?

Maybe not. I’m not invested in football, so I don’t care. We can talk about the game. Or commercials. Or the halftime. Or the White Sox.

Did you know Walter Payton was in line to become the first minority owner of an NFL franchise, petitioning for an expansion team in St. Louis? Then the Rams moved there, in their wanderings from Los Angeles, and spent 20 years before heading back to L.A. St. Louis has been quite a football crossroads; the Chicago Cardinals moved there in 1960 and stayed through 1987, before hopping back in the truck and heading to Arizona.

The cities the NFL chose over St. Louis and the Payton group? Jacksonville and Carolina, two cities 383 miles apart. In 54 years, those two teams have combined to play in one Super Bowl (Carolina, 2003).