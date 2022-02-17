South Side Sox Podcast 84—This year’s White Sox Hall of Fame winners...and SSS enters lockout mediation

Today we’ve announced the winners in the fifth annual White Sox Hall of Fame vote, and Adrian Serrano, Zach Hayes and Joe Resis joined up with Brett Ballantini to talk about the results, and more:

Five players made it to SSS immortality, including players with the second- and third-highest election percentages ever

Next year’s favorites

How did the two remaining players in Cooperstown who’ve yet to crack our White Sox HOF end up?

Which player ended up dropping off of the ballot in 2023?

The player race wasn’t too close, in that there were no borderline players in 2022. How about the bonus categories, where at least two races were decided by as few as two votes?

A frank discussion of helmet nachos

A check-in on the glacial pace of baseball labor talks

Who should represent the SSS staff if we’re called on to help broker labor peace? (see below)

