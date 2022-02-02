2022 South Side Sox Prospect Vote: Round 18

If you’re unsure of what this is, read our Top Prospect Vote primer.

Heads up, votes have flagged so we may call this year’s prospect polling at 25, or even just 20. Making up for the smallest turnout yet was a very tight race, in which Drew Dalquist prevailed with 21% (11 of 52 votes). Dalquist jumped from third place, over Caleb Freeman, to win, and worse for Freeman, Wilfred Veras also passed him this round, resulting in rare top-of-the-ballot sinking from a prospect.

Last year, Dalquist was voted our No. 15 prospect, and in 2020, he was No. 13.

In 2021, Micker Adolfo was our No. 17-voted prospect; in 2020, No. 17 was Luis González.

First-timer Misael González avoided a shutout, with a single vote that launched him to eighth place.

Next up on the ballot is a left-handed starter, Brooks Gosswein.

Top-Voted 2022 South Side Sox Right-Handed Starting Pitcher Prospects

South Side Sox Top White Sox Prospects for 2022

Norge Vera — 29% (Burger 18%, Rodríguez 14%, Céspedes 13%, Colás 12%, Montgomery 8%, Kath/Kelley 2.1%, Ramos 1.7%, Hernández 0.8%) Jake Burger — 43% (Rodríguez 21%, Colás 12%, Céspedes 11%, Montgomery 9%, Kelley 1.3%, Ramos/Thompson/Kath/Hernández 0.6%) José Rodríguez — 38% (Céspedes 21%, Colás/Montgomery 18%, Kath 2%, Thompson 1.2%, Kelley/Ramos/Dalquist/Hernández 0.6%) Oscar Colás — 31% (Montgomery 28%, Céspedes 24%, Adolfo 8%, Kelley/Hernández 2.4%, Kath 1.8%, Thompson 1.2%, Ramos/Dalquist/0.6%) Colson Montgomery — 41% (Céspedes 33%, Adolfo 8%, Sánchez 5%, Kelley 4%, Kath 3%, Ramos/Hernández 2%, Dalquist 1.3%, Thompson 0.6%) Yoelqui Céspedes — 55% (González 13%, Sánchez 10%, Adolfo 7%, Kath 4.4%, Ramos/Hernández 3.7%, Kelley 3%, Dalquist 1%, Thompson 0%) Yolbert Sánchez — 34% (González 25%, Kelley 11%, Adolfo 9.3%, Kath 8.8%, Thompson 3.1%, Ramos/Hernández 2.6%, Burke 2%, Dalquist 1%) Romy González — 41% (Adolfo 16%, Kelley 15%, Kath 14%, Ramos 4%, Hernández/Dalquist 3%, Thompson 2%, Burke 1.4%, Lambert 0.7%) Wes Kath — 30% (Adolfo 24%, Kelley 18%, Burke 10%, Ramos 6%, Hernández 4.1%, Freeman 3.6%, Thompson 2.3%, Lambert 1.8%, Dalquist 0.9%) Micker Adolfo — 37% (Kelley 26%, Burke 14%, Ramos 7%, Mieses 5%, Hernández 4%, Freeman 3%, Dalquist 2.3%, Thompson 1.6%, Lambert 0%) Jared Kelley — 33% (Burke 23%, Ramos 15%, Mieses/Hernández 7%, Thompson 6%, Freeman 4%, Lambert 3%, Dalquist 2%, McDougal 1%) Bryan Ramos — 33% (Burke 23%, Hernández 13%, Thompson 10%, Mieses 8%, Lambert 6%, Freeman/Dalquist 3%, McClure 1.2%, McDougal 0.6%) Sean Burke — 33% (Hernández 20%, Thompson 15%, Mieses 9.3%, Freeman 8.6%, Lambert 6%, Dalquist 5%, McClure/McDougal 1%, Bilous 0%) Erick Hernández — 37% (Thompson 20%, Mieses 10.3%, Freeman 9.5%, Dalquist 7%, Veras/Lambert 2%, McClure 3%, Bilous 2%, McDougal 0%) Matthew Thompson — 37% (Mieses 19%, Dalquist 16%, Freeman 15%, Lambert 8%, Veras 6%, Stiever/McDougal 5%, McClure 2%, Bilous 0%) Luis Mieses — 25% (Freeman 21%, Dalquist 18%, Veras 15%, Lambert/McDougal 6%, Sosa 4%, McClure 3%, Stiever/Bilous 1%) Drew Dalquist — 21% (Veras 19%, Freeman 17%, McDougal 14%, Lambert/Stiever 10%, Sosa 8%, González 2%, McClure/Bilous 0%)

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 24

2021 High Level Birmingham (AA)

Age vs. highest level -1.6

Overall 2021 pro stats 3-8 ▪️ 20 starts ▪️ 79 2⁄ 3 IP ▪️ 5.76 ERA ▪️ 106 K ▪️ 32 BB ▪️ 1,431 WHIP

Bilous dominated at Winston-Salem to start the season (2.45 ERA and 0.886 WHIP in three starts) but struggled at Birmingham. The White Sox may see if he can hang in a Double-A rotation (while still younger than league average) before moving him back into the bullpen, where his power arm may play better.

Right-Handed Relief Pitcher

Age 24

2021 SSS vote ranking 35

2021 High Level Birmingham (AA)

Age vs. highest level -1.6

Overall 2021 MiLB stats 2-3 ▪️ 39 games ▪️ 9 saves ▪️ 44 IP ▪️ 3.68 ERA ▪️ 55 K ▪️ 19 BB ▪️ 1.273 WHIP

Freeman was touted by farm director Chris Getz as the reliever to watch in the system before last season. He also logged a 1.69 ERA in 11 games for the Glendale Desert Dogs in the Arizona Fall League after the regular 2021 season.

Right Fielder

Age 20

2021 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Age vs. highest level -1.2

Overall 2021 stats 52 games ▪️ 8 HR ▪️ 33 RBI ▪️ .238/.333/.435 ▪️ 17 BB ▪️ 66 BB ▪️ 5-of-7 SB

In the almost exactly age-appropriate ACL to start last season, González went crazy, with a .988 OPS in 21 games, before a promotion to Kanny cooled him off.

Left-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 23

2021 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Age vs. highest level +0.1

Overall 2021 pro stats 0-0 ▪️ 6 starts ▪️ 17 IP ▪️ 2.65 ERA ▪️ 15 K ▪️ 6 BB ▪️ 1.059 WHIP

Gosswein was snagged in the fourth round of last year’s draft, out of Bradley University, where as a senior he threw 52 2⁄ 3 innings over 12 games, with a 4-2 record, 5.13 ERA and 1.386 WHIP.

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 27

2019 SSS vote ranking 21

2020 SSS vote ranking 18

2021 SSS vote ranking 18

2021 High Level Chicago (MLB)

Overall 2021 MiLB stats 3-3 ▪️ 19 starts ▪️ 64 1⁄3 IP ▪️ 4.76 ERA ▪️ 82 K ▪️ 32 BB ▪️ 1.259 WHIP

Lambert scuffled in Charlotte, and did not acquit himself well in spot MLB work, either (1-1, 6.23 ERA, 6.48 FIP, 1.692 WHIP in 13 innings).

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 26

2020 SSS vote ranking 39

2021 SSS vote ranking 25

2021 High Level Charlotte (AAA)

Age vs. highest level -2.0

Overall 2021 stats 4-7 ▪️ 24 starts ▪️ 105 1⁄ 3 IP ▪️ 4.87 ERA ▪️ 35 BB ▪️ 113 K ▪️ 1.367 WHIP

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 18

2021 High Level ACL White Sox (Rookie)

Age vs. highest level -2.9

Overall 2021 MiLB stats 1-2 ▪️ 6 games (4 starts) ▪️ 9 2⁄3 IP ▪️ 9.31 ERA ▪️ 17 K ▪️ 5 BB ▪️ 1.552 WHIP

The McDougal signing was quite a score for the White Sox after drafting him in last year’s fifth round out of Silverado H.S. in Las Vegas. However, his cursory pro assignment in Arizona ended in injury, and McDougal will miss the 2022 season after Tommy John surgery.

Shortstop

Age 22

2020 SSS vote ranking 37

2021 High Level Birmingham (AA)

Age vs. highest level -3.5

Overall 2021 stats 115 games ▪️ 11 HR ▪️ 56 RBI ▪️ .271/.300/.401 ▪️ 16 BB ▪️ 105 BB

After being promoted to Double-A for his final 33 games, Sosa was deployed at shortstop 20 times, nine games at second base, and four at third.

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 24

2021 SSS vote ranking 7

2021 High Level Chicago (MLB)

Triple-A 2021 stats 5-5 ▪️ 17 starts ▪️ 74 IP ▪️ 5.84 ERA ▪️ 88 K ▪️ 28 BB ▪️ 1.459 WHIP

Stiever pitched in one game last year for the White Sox, giving up three earned runs without retiring a batter. He had lat surgery in late August but was expected to be ready for spring training.

First Baseman

Age 19

2021 High Level ACL White Sox (Rookie)

Age vs. highest level -1.8

Overall 2021 stats 46 games ▪️ 4 HR ▪️ 26 RBI ▪️ .322/.416/.533 ▪️ 21 BB ▪️ 42 BB ▪️ 3-of-4 SB

Veras essentially split his time in Arizona at first base and third base, having much less fielding difficulty at 1B. He is the son of former MLB corner infielder Wilton Veras, and is a cousin to the father-son Tatíses (Fernando and Fernando Jr.) ... which also means he was the cousin of his 2021 Arizona teammate, Elijah Tatís.