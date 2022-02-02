Delmonico Stakes a Claim as Dash Hitting Coach

On Wednesday, the White Sox released their full slate of coaches and front office personnel. There weren’t a ton of changes, but a few significant ones are noteworthy.
The only manager in the full-season minors to lose his job was Patrick Newman, at Winston-Salem. But Newman isn’t leaving the White Sox, rather shifting to a role as infield coordinator for the system. Taking over the Dash reins is three-decade managing veteran Lorenzo Bundy.
Ex-White Sox outfielder Nicky Delmonico returns to the South Side, in a sense, after spending last season in Cincinnati — he’ll be the new Winston-Salem hitting coach.
The other big change, and one that has gotten some shine this week, is the hiring of Jasmine Dunston as director of minor league operations. She comes to the White Sox from the Reds, where she worked in player development, and among many other accomplishments over her 31 years is — de rigueur for South Side front office aspirants — becoming a lawyer.
Dunston takes over for Grace Guerrero Zwit, who was hired by Roland Hemond back in 1982. Dunston is an ex-Tennessee State softball player and the daughter of longtime Cub Shawon Dunston. She reports directly to Chris Getz, as the second-in-command for White Sox minor league management.
WHITE SOX ANNOUNCE 2022 PLAYER DEVELOPMENT STAFF
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox have announced their player development staff and assignments for the 2022 season under Chris Getz, assistant general manager/player development. Getz enters his sixth year overseeing the organization’s minor league operations and player development system. He was promoted to his current role prior to the 2021 season after serving as director of player development from 2017-20.
Wes Helms (Triple-A Charlotte), Justin Jirschele (Double-A Birmingham), Lorenzo Bundy (High-A Winston-Salem), Guillermo Quiroz (Low-A Kannapolis) and Patrick Leyland (ACL White Sox) will serve as the organization’s Stateside managers in 2022. Helms, Jirschele and Quiroz return to their clubs following the 2021 season, while Leyland makes his managerial debut after serving as bench coach with Kannapolis last season. Bundy enters his 13th season as a minor-league manager, and first in the White Sox system, after working in the Mets organization from 2020-21.
Jasmine Dunston joins the organization as the new director of minor league operations, replacing Grace Guerrero Zwit who retired from the club as the senior director of minor league operations. Zwit spent 40 seasons in the White Sox baseball operations department, including the last 14 as senior director. Zwit was hired by Roland Hemond and Dave Dombrowski in 1982 as an assistant in the player development and scouting departments.
“I am incredibly pleased and excited about our returning coaches and instructors and how they will integrate with high quality and skilled new hires joining the organization,” Getz says. “Over the last few seasons, our system has developed numerous players whose impact culminated at the major league level in back-to-back postseason appearances and a division title. The preparedness of our minor leaguers to fill key spots on our big league roster is a reflection of the strong work ethic and successful programs implemented through our player development system. I am excited to see the continued growth of our young players and their impact on the 2022 season.”
Coordinators returning to the organization include Doug Sisson (field), Everett Teaford (pitching), J.R. Perdew (assistant pitching), Andy Barkett (hitting) and Ryan Johansen (assistant hitting). Ryan Newman, who managed in the Chicago system for 11 seasons, returns as the infield coordinator.
Former White Sox outfielder Nicky Delmonico makes his professional coaching debut as the hitting coach with Winston-Salem. Delmonico appeared in 158 career major-league games with the Sox from 2017-20.
Following are the White Sox full player development assignments for 2022:
PLAYER DEVELOPMENT STAFF
Assistant General Manager/Player Development: Chris Getz
Director of Minor League Operations: Jasmine Dunston
Assistant Director, Player Development: Kenny Williams Jr.
Assistant Director, Baseball Operations: Graham Harboe
Assistant, Player Development/Latin Education: Grant Flick
Biomechanical Analyst: C.J. Gearhart
Assistant, Player Development/Video: Jack Larimer
Senior Coordinator, Minor League Operations: Kathy Potoski
Education Coordinator: Erin Santana
PLAYER DEVELOPMENT INSTRUCTORS/ROVERS
Field Coordinator: Doug Sisson
Pitching Coordinator: Everett Teaford
Assistant Pitching Coordinator: J.R. Perdew
Hitting Coordinator: Andy Barkett
Assistant Hitting Coordinator: Ryan Johansen
Infield Coordinator: Ryan Newman
Catching Coordinator: Julio Mosquera
Assistant Outfield/Baserunning Coordinator: Mike Daniel
Rehab Pitching Coach: Donnie Veal
Development Coach: Danny Gonzalez
Minor League Performance Coordinator: Gage Crosgrove
MEDICAL STAFF
Medical Coordinator: Scott Takao
Physical Therapist Coordinator: Brooks Klein
Minor League Physical Therapist: Katie Stone
Minor League Certified Athletic Trainer (ATC): Evan Jurjevic
Sports Psychologist: Dr. Rob Seifer
Nutritionists: Danielle Mach and Christine Jordhamo
ARIZONA OPERATIONS
Facility Manager: Joe Lachcik
Minor League Clubhouse and Equipment Manager: Dan Flood
Assistant Minor League Clubhouse Manager: Bryant Biasotti
TRIPLE-A CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS
Manager: Wes Helms
Pitching Coach: Matt Zaleski
Hitting Coach: Chris Johnson
Trainer: Cory Barton
Performance Coach: Shawn Powell
DOUBLE-A BIRMINGHAM BARONS
Manager: Justin Jirschele
Pitching Coach: Richard Dotson
Hitting Coach: Charlie Romero
Trainer: Hyeon Kim
Performance Coach: George Timke
HIGH-A WINSTON-SALEM DASH
Manager: Lorenzo Bundy
Pitching Coach: Danny Farquhar
Hitting Coach: Nicky Delmonico
Trainer: Carson Wooten
Performance Coach: TBD
LOW-A KANNAPOLIS CANNON BALLERS
Manager: Guillermo Quiroz
Pitching Coach: John Ely
Hitting Coach: Cam Seitzer
Trainer: Jeremy Kneebusch
Performance Coach: Kevin Childs
ARIZONA COMPLEX LEAGUE WHITE SOX
Manager: Patrick Leyland
Bench Coach: Mike Gellinger
Pitching Coach: Drew Hasler
Hitting Coach: Devin DeYoung
Trainer: Scott Johnson
Performance Coach/Rehab: Daniel Cobian
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC ACADEMY | DSL WHITE SOX
Academy Supervisor: Louis Silverio
Field Coordinator: Julio Bruno
Assistant Field Coordinator; Infield: Guillermo Reyes
Administration Assistant: Carolina Santos
Complex Operations Coordinator: Manuel Santana
Manager/Catching Coordinator: Ángel Rosario
Pitching Coach: Leo Hernández
Assistant Pitching Coach: José Brito
Hitting Coach: Gerardo Olivares
Assistant Hitting Coach: Angel González
Trainer: Sergio Marte
Performance Coach: Jonathan Hasbun
English Teacher: Pablo Frias
Education Assistant: Luis Villar
