Delmonico Stakes a Claim as Dash Hitting Coach

On Wednesday, the White Sox released their full slate of coaches and front office personnel. There weren’t a ton of changes, but a few significant ones are noteworthy.

The only manager in the full-season minors to lose his job was Patrick Newman, at Winston-Salem. But Newman isn’t leaving the White Sox, rather shifting to a role as infield coordinator for the system. Taking over the Dash reins is three-decade managing veteran Lorenzo Bundy.

Ex-White Sox outfielder Nicky Delmonico returns to the South Side, in a sense, after spending last season in Cincinnati — he’ll be the new Winston-Salem hitting coach.

The other big change, and one that has gotten some shine this week, is the hiring of Jasmine Dunston as director of minor league operations. She comes to the White Sox from the Reds, where she worked in player development, and among many other accomplishments over her 31 years is — de rigueur for South Side front office aspirants — becoming a lawyer.

Dunston takes over for Grace Guerrero Zwit, who was hired by Roland Hemond back in 1982. Dunston is an ex-Tennessee State softball player and the daughter of longtime Cub Shawon Dunston. She reports directly to Chris Getz, as the second-in-command for White Sox minor league management.

Here is the copyedited White Sox release from today: