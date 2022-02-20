South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 57: Bryce Bush

Right Fielder

6´0´´

200 pounds

Age: 22

2019 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 25

2020 SSHP Top Prospect Ranking: 28

2021 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 28

SSS rank among all right fielders in the system: 6

Bryce Bush had a crazy route to the White Sox.

Right off, it’s harder to gauge Midwestern talent (Birmingham, Mich.) due to the colder weather, which limited his De La Salle H.S. varsity baseball schedule. Nonetheless Bush was ranked by Perfect Game as the 52nd-best varsity player in the country, and his commitment to SEC powerhouse Mississippi State seemed insurmountable to most teams.

Not to the White Sox, as they selected him in the 33rd round in 2018. Bush shocked many a Sox fan, not to mention many scouts, by signing for an over-slot, $290,000 bonus. Combined with the AZL Sox and Great Falls, Bush proved worthy of that signing as he slashed .309/.396/.453 in 38 games with nine doubles, one triple, three homers, 18 RBIs, four stolen bases, 18 walks (11.3%) and 25 strikeouts (15.6%).

The bottom fell out for Bush in 2019, however, as he struggled facing tougher competition, and suffered injuries and vision issues. In 67 games with Kannapolis, he slashed just .201/.285/.346 with 12 doubles, five triples, five homers, 33 RBIs, four stolen bases, 27 walks (9.4%), 92 strikeouts (31.9%). Bush also struggled defensively at third base, and as a result was eventually moved to a position (right field) that can still exploit his throwing arm. He missed a year of valuable developmental time due to the 2020 pandemic shutdown.

Injuries were a factor again for Bush in 2021, as he didn’t even enter the field defensively. He began the year with Winston-Salem as a designated hitter, but he spent just eight games hitting just .147/.247/.235 with a homer, four walks (10.5%) and 13 strikeouts (34.2%) before being demoted to the ACL squad. In Arizona, Bush had just three at-bats before eventually being placed on the injured list for the remainder of the year. Sadly, he’s only played a total of nine games during the past two years.

Bush has terrific power and a solid concept of the strike zone, as evidenced by his high walk rate; he just needs to get out in the field to hone both his offensive and defensive skills.

Don’t count Bush out going forward, as he was playing against competition typically two years older while at Winston-Salem. He possesses a terrific work ethic and is devoted to getting better. In many ways, he’s a younger version of Jake Burger with his power, work ethic and injury history.

Expect Bush to return to Kannapolis to begin 2022, and eventually earn the opportunity to return to the Dash once he shakes off some rust.

