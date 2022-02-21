South Side Sox Podcast 85 — PECOTA projections

Publishing alongside this podcast is Zach Hayes’ 4,000-word take on PECOTA and the 2022 White Sox — and no, it is not a misprint, our favorite projectors tab the South Siders for 94 wins! What ho!

Such a sunny outlook requires explanation, no?

Nine seasons PECOTA has pegged the White Sox for fewer wins, eight seasons it predicted more. Overall since 2005, it’s undersold the White Sox by an average of 2 1 ⁄ 2 wins per year — but man, when it misses, boy howdy

⁄ wins per year — but man, when it misses, boy howdy Quick WARP (Baseball Prospectus WAR) definitions from Zach, including how it differs from Baseball-Reference and FanGraphs WAR, and how to translate the relatively stingy WARP takes for 2022

Yasmani Grandal, SUPERSTAR

Why the growth/continued excellence of Liam Hendriks and Aaron Bummer may render $16 million Craig Kimbrel moot

In the face of a lukewarm projection for José Abreu, let’s chat on Pito’s Hall of Fame case instead

Yes, it is a pivotal year for Luis Robert, and not because we’re reverting back to the roh-bear pronunciation, people

Is Lucas Giolito our disappearing ace?

Yoán Moncada enjoys a bullish projection, but where is his newfound power going to come from?

The dark skies hovering over Andrew Vaughn and Garrett Crochet

The almost impossibly-bright take on No. 3-4 starters Dylan Cease and Michael Kopech

There’s an elephant in the room, and his name is Rodón — yes, PECOTA’s strong projection for Los makes the White Sox blowing off the QO pre-lockout look even sorrier

Consider supporting the fine work of Baseball Prospectus with a subscription. They’re on the White Sox train now!

