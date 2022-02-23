2022 South Side Sox Prospect Vote: Round 23

If you’re unsure of what this is, read our Top Prospect Vote primer.

Carlos Pérez, our first catcher in the poll, took the No. 22 spot, leapfrogging Jonathan Stiever to win handily at 39% (29 of 75 votes). With Stiever, Tanner McDougal and Jimmy Lambert all lining up behind Pérez, it seems certain a right-handed starter will win the next round.

Though a veteran of many seasons in the White Sox organization and ranked in our Top 100 in previous years, this was Pérez’s first appearance in our prospect poll. The No. 22-voted prospect in 2020 was Zack Burdi. In 2021, No. 22 was Bryan Ramos.

Bennett Sousa was strong in his ballot debut, tying for fifth with five votes.

Next to join the fray is reliever McKinley Moore.

South Side Sox Top White Sox Prospects for 2022

Norge Vera — 29% (Burger 18%, Rodríguez 14%, Céspedes 13%, Colás 12%, Montgomery 8%, Kath/Kelley 2.1%, Ramos 1.7%, Hernández 0.8%) Jake Burger — 43% (Rodríguez 21%, Colás 12%, Céspedes 11%, Montgomery 9%, Kelley 1.3%, Ramos/Thompson/Kath/Hernández 0.6%) José Rodríguez — 38% (Céspedes 21%, Colás/Montgomery 18%, Kath 2%, Thompson 1.2%, Kelley/Ramos/Dalquist/Hernández 0.6%) Oscar Colás — 31% (Montgomery 28%, Céspedes 24%, Adolfo 8%, Kelley/Hernández 2.4%, Kath 1.8%, Thompson 1.2%, Ramos/Dalquist/0.6%) Colson Montgomery — 41% (Céspedes 33%, Adolfo 8%, Sánchez 5%, Kelley 4%, Kath 3%, Ramos/Hernández 2%, Dalquist 1.3%, Thompson 0.6%) Yoelqui Céspedes — 55% (González 13%, Sánchez 10%, Adolfo 7%, Kath 4.4%, Ramos/Hernández 3.7%, Kelley 3%, Dalquist 1%, Thompson 0%) Yolbert Sánchez — 34% (González 25%, Kelley 11%, Adolfo 9.3%, Kath 8.8%, Thompson 3.1%, Ramos/Hernández 2.6%, Burke 2%, Dalquist 1%) Romy González — 41% (Adolfo 16%, Kelley 15%, Kath 14%, Ramos 4%, Hernández/Dalquist 3%, Thompson 2%, Burke 1.4%, Lambert 0.7%) Wes Kath — 30% (Adolfo 24%, Kelley 18%, Burke 10%, Ramos 6%, Hernández 4.1%, Freeman 3.6%, Thompson 2.3%, Lambert 1.8%, Dalquist 0.9%) Micker Adolfo — 37% (Kelley 26%, Burke 14%, Ramos 7%, Mieses 5%, Hernández 4%, Freeman 3%, Dalquist 2.3%, Thompson 1.6%, Lambert 0%) Jared Kelley — 33% (Burke 23%, Ramos 15%, Mieses/Hernández 7%, Thompson 6%, Freeman 4%, Lambert 3%, Dalquist 2%, McDougal 1%) Bryan Ramos — 33% (Burke 23%, Hernández 13%, Thompson 10%, Mieses 8%, Lambert 6%, Freeman/Dalquist 3%, McClure 1.2%, McDougal 0.6%) Sean Burke — 33% (Hernández 20%, Thompson 15%, Mieses 9.3%, Freeman 8.6%, Lambert 6%, Dalquist 5%, McClure/McDougal 1%, Bilous 0%) Erick Hernández — 37% (Thompson 20%, Mieses 10.3%, Freeman 9.5%, Dalquist 7%, Veras/Lambert 2%, McClure 3%, Bilous 2%, McDougal 0%) Matthew Thompson — 37% (Mieses 19%, Dalquist 16%, Freeman 15%, Lambert 8%, Veras 6%, Stiever/McDougal 5%, McClure 2%, Bilous 0%) Luis Mieses — 25% (Freeman 21%, Dalquist 18%, Veras 15%, Lambert/McDougal 6%, Sosa 4%, McClure 3%, Stiever/Bilous 1%) Drew Dalquist — 21% (Veras 19%, Freeman 17%, McDougal 14%, Lambert/Stiever 10%, Sosa 8%, González 2%, McClure/Bilous 0%) Wilfred Veras — 26% (Freeman 23%, Lambert/McDougal 10%, Stiever 6%, Sosa/Gosswein/McClure/Bilous 5%, González 4%) Caleb Freeman — 39% (McDougal 14%, Lambert/Stiever 12%, Sosa 8%, Tatum 6%, Gosswein/Bilous 4%, McClure/González 3%) Lenyn Sosa — 39% (McDougal 16%, Stiever 11%, Pérez 10%, Lambert 9%, González 7%, Gosswein/Tatum 3%, Bilous/McClure 1%) Brooks Gosswein — 29% (Stiever 18%, Pérez 17%, McDougal 15%, Lambert 8%, Bilous 5%, McClure 3%, González/Basabe 2%. Tatum 1%) Carlos Pérez — 39% (Stiever 21%, McDougal 15%, Lambert 8%, Sousa/Tatum 1%, González/McClure/Bilous 1%, Basabe 0%)

Center Fielder

Age 25

2020 SSS vote ranking 8

2021 High Level Richmond (AA for San Francisco)

Age vs. highest level +0.1

Overall 2021 stats 33 games ▪️ 3 HR ▪️ 12 RBI ▪️ .253/.393/.411 ▪️ 21 BB ▪️ 37 K ▪️ 5-of-5 SB

Basabe is back in the White Sox organization after two years away, making his major league debut in 2020 for the Giants. Most recently, he had a tepid winter league season in Venezuela, at .707 OPS in 38 games.

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 24

2021 High Level Birmingham (AA)

Age vs. highest level -1.6

Overall 2021 pro stats 3-8 ▪️ 20 starts ▪️ 79 2⁄ 3 IP ▪️ 5.76 ERA ▪️ 106 K ▪️ 32 BB ▪️ 1.431 WHIP

Bilous dominated at Winston-Salem to start the season (2.45 ERA and 0.886 WHIP in three starts) but struggled at Birmingham. The White Sox may see if he can hang in a Double-A rotation (while still younger than league average) before moving him back into the bullpen, where his power arm may play better.

Right Fielder

Age 20

2021 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Age vs. highest level -1.2

Overall 2021 stats 52 games ▪️ 8 HR ▪️ 33 RBI ▪️ .238/.333/.435 ▪️ 17 BB ▪️ 66 K ▪️ 5-of-7 SB

In the almost exactly age-appropriate ACL to start last season, González went crazy, with a .988 OPS in 21 games, before a promotion to Kanny cooled him off.

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 27

2019 SSS vote ranking 21

2020 SSS vote ranking 18

2021 SSS vote ranking 18

2021 High Level Chicago (MLB)

Overall 2021 MiLB stats 3-3 ▪️ 19 starts ▪️ 64 1⁄3 IP ▪️ 4.76 ERA ▪️ 82 K ▪️ 32 BB ▪️ 1.259 WHIP

Lambert scuffled in Charlotte, and did not acquit himself well in spot MLB work, either (1-1, 6.23 ERA, 6.48 FIP, 1.692 WHIP in 13 innings).

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 26

2020 SSS vote ranking 39

2021 SSS vote ranking 25

2021 High Level Charlotte (AAA)

Age vs. highest level -2.0

Overall 2021 stats 4-7 ▪️ 24 starts ▪️ 105 1⁄ 3 IP ▪️ 4.87 ERA ▪️ 35 BB ▪️ 113 K ▪️ 1.367 WHIP

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 18

2021 High Level ACL White Sox (Rookie)

Age vs. highest level -2.9

Overall 2021 MiLB stats 1-2 ▪️ 6 games (4 starts) ▪️ 9 2⁄3 IP ▪️ 9.31 ERA ▪️ 17 K ▪️ 5 BB ▪️ 1.552 WHIP

The McDougal signing was quite a score for the White Sox after drafting him in last year’s fifth round out of Silverado H.S. in Las Vegas. However, his cursory pro assignment in Arizona ended in injury, and McDougal will miss the 2022 season after Tommy John surgery.

Right-Handed Relief Pitcher

Age 23

2021 High Level Winston-Salem (High-A)

Age vs. highest level -2.3

Overall 2021 stats 2-2 ▪️ 37 games ▪️ 40 2⁄ 3 IP ▪️ 4.20 ERA ▪️ 59 K ▪️ 21 BB ▪️ 1.426 WHIP

Moore was selected to play for the Glendale Desert Dogs in the 2021 Arizona Fall League and pitched in 10 games, to a 4.22 ERA.

Left-Handed Relief Pitcher

Age 26

2021 High Level Charlotte (Triple-A)

Age vs. highest level -1.0

Overall 2021 stats 4-3 ▪️ 37 games ▪️ 47 1⁄ 3 IP ▪️ 3.61 ERA ▪️ 71 K ▪️ 20 BB ▪️ 1.204 WHIP

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 24

2021 SSS vote ranking 7

2021 High Level Chicago (MLB)

Triple-A 2021 stats 5-5 ▪️ 17 starts ▪️ 74 IP ▪️ 5.84 ERA ▪️ 88 K ▪️ 28 BB ▪️ 1.459 WHIP

Stiever pitched in one game last year for the White Sox, giving up three earned runs without retiring a batter. He had lat surgery in late August but was expected to be ready for spring training.

Center Fielder

Age 22

2021 High Level Winston-Salem (High-A)

Age vs. highest level -1.9

Overall 2021 stats 26 games ▪️ 1 HR ▪️ 12 RBI ▪️ .256/.438/.397 ▪️ 25 BB ▪️ 34 BB ▪️ 7-of-7 SB