This week’s Cryptosoxery not only goes to the heart of White Soxdom, but kinda sorta has something to say about the current negotiations as well.

First, though, the answer to last week’s cryptoquote, from the brief period (very brief, before his death) when baseball had a commissioner with a brain instead of a brain-dead sycophant. The lead-in, appropriate at the moment, was a statement about how baseball breaks your heart:

The game begins in spring, when everything else begins again, and it blossoms in the summer, filling the afternoons and evenings, and then as soon as the chill rains come, it stops and leaves you to face the fall alone.” — A. Bartlett Giamatti

Of course, the game won’t even begin in spring this year. As for Giamatti’s ties to the White Sox, they are, shall we say, a trifle tenuous — but during the few months he was in office, Giamatti turned down a request to reinstate Shoeless Joe Jackson to major league baseball, saying he “did not wish to play God with history.”

No question about the White Sox ties of this week’s quote, though, some of the most famous of all White Sox words of recent years.

WIP JXEPG TBFF KP QRPEW. BW JBCIW EXW KP QRPEW WIBQ XNNQPDQXE, KSW BW

TBFF KP QRPEW DW QXJP RXBEW. WIBQ BQE’W JXEPG QBWWBEC DZXSEM TDBWBEC

WX HSQW DVVSJSFDWP BEWPZPQW. BW’Q JXEPG WZGBEC WX KP MPRFXGPM WX

RSW SQ BE WIP KPQW RXQBWBXE WX TBE QXJP VIDJRBXEQ.

Nice long quote, giving you plenty of sample size to work with as you seek out the most common letters and words to break the letter-to-letter substitution to come up with the quote. I didn’t include the name of the speaker this time, because that would have been a dead giveaway.

The answer to this week’s quote, and a new edition of Lockout Cryptosoxery next week.

