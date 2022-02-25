South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 55: Noah Owen

Noah Owen
Right-Handed Relief Pitcher
6´4´´
200 pounds
Age: 21
SSS rank among all right-handed relief pitchers in the system: 8
Noah Owen was a well-traveled collegian, playing ball for different schools in each of his three years. A native of Oceanside, Calif., he participated in the Alaska Summer League in 2018 and posted a 4.13 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 10 appearances for the Peninsula Oilers. He struggled as a freshman for the University of San Diego in 2019, as he posted a 5.91 ERA and 1.83 WHIP during his 13 outings (three starts). He pitched one inning for Cal-Santa Barbara as a sophomore in 2020 before the pandemic shut down his season.
Finally, he pitched in seven games (six starts) in the 2021 season for Golden West CC (Huntington Beach, Calif.). In 40 innings for the Rustlers, Owen posted a 3.15 ERA and 1.20 WHIP as he ceded 41 hits and seven walks while striking out 49. He caught the eye of some White Sox scouts, and was selected in the 14th round of the year’s draft by the White Sox.
In eight outings (three starts) for the ACL Sox, Owen acquitted himself as he posted a 2.00 ERA and 0.83 WHIP. In his 18 innings, he surrendered just 12 hits (.176 OBA) and three walks (4.2%) while fanning an impressive 25 (35.2%). Baseball America said his fastball touches 93 but usually sits about 2-3 ticks lower. With that said, he certainly has a projectable build which could eventually lead to greater velocity. However, his big weapon is his curveball which it described as “a hammer of a pitch that approaches 3000 rpm.”
Owen was nearly a year younger than his ACL competition, which bodes well going forward. If he can establish another reliable pitch, he could be seen as a viable starter. If not, Owen has the potential to rise through the system a bit more quickly as a reliever. In the meantime, he should begin the 2022 season with Kannapolis.
