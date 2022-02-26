Meet the Players: Kristina Airdo

Kristina Airdo grew up in Downers Grove, in the classic SW suburbs, until going to Mizzou for college. Since she’s always been a White Sox fan, she’s been able to experience the disappointment and heartbreak to properly prepare her for rooting for Mizzou sports teams.

Her White Sox fandom was brought on to her by her grandpa and uncle, even though her immediate family is full of Cubs fans. She was clearly wise beyond my years when she was younger, never tempted to stray from the South Siders.

There’s a lot more to learn about Kristina, some of which you can catch in her Meet the Players podcast, published on site alongside this article. She has jumped right into regular coverage for us on South Side Sox, taking on the unenviable task of providing us all labor updates. I have promised her that the writing gets more fun from here.

Please have a listen and read to our new writer here, and give Kristina a warm SSS welcome!

Hometown Downers Grove

White Sox fan since I can remember! I was only a couple months old before I got my first Sox onesie, and never looked back!

First White Sox memory Getting pulled out of my first grade class on my birthday to go to a White Sox day game. As a kid, that was pretty much as cool as it gets. I even got an autograph from Paulie, so it was basically the best day ever.

Favorite White Sox memory The 2005 World Series home opener. It started with a small monsoon before the game, Joe Crede hitting a bomb that landed a few rows in front of me, and Bobby Jenks closing out the W. Can’t wait to be able to do that again one of these days!

Favorite White Sox player Jermaine Dye

Next White Sox statue José Abreu, easy money

Next White Sox retired number 79 (see above)

Go-to concession food at Sox Park Chicago dog, and the elotes in RF are a necessity

Favorite Baseball Movie Sandlot was my first favorite, and I still love it today. Anyone that doesn’t like it is an L-7 weenie! Honorable mention: Moneyball (of course)

Hall of Fame: Speed Round

Mark Buehrle Yes

Joe Jackson Yes

Paul Konerko People will probably be upset with me, but yes (not biased at all)

Chris Sale TBD post-Tommy John, but perhaps one of the jerseys he cut up should be?

South Side Sox on the Field I grew up kind of playing everywhere, but am stronger at 3B or 2B. Word on the street is the Sox need a 2B???

True or false: Every jumbled pile of person has a thinking part that wonders what the part that isn’t thinking isn’t thinking of. True