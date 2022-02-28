Rebranding the White Sox, Vol. 5

It’s been a crazy week for me personally, and for the world, for that matter.

It’s hard sometimes to put real energy into frivolous exercises like these.

It’s almost March, and we still don’t know exactly how much baseball we will get this year, if any.

Cyber attacks are wreaking havoc on the supply chain that is already struggling.

So, what do we do?

We press on, and try our best to control those things that we can control.

I can’t broker a fair CBA deal between players and owners, but maybe I can provide a minuscule distraction for you all, and maybe myself.

With that said, let’s get down to business with RtWS #5:

There is a big divide in Sox fans when it comes to the 1949-’59 flying sock logo. Those who know it, love it — and those who don’t feel pretty surprised by the very fact that it existed at all.

I am in the former camp, and tried to take that vibe and bring it into the 21st Century.

Partnered with a “C” from the early 1900s, it starts to hit a sweet spot for me of graphic and classic baseball uni coolness.

I know another team a bit further north is better known to wear a “C” on their caps, but like I have said in the past and will continue to say in the future, the Sox are taking back the “C” in Chicago!

Let me know what you think!

Saw a request on the bird app for a rebranded 1987 “batterman” logo, so keep an eye out for that next week, possibly.

Go for a walk, drink lots of water, use the parts of your brain that do more than get anxious.

Spring is coming, and we all have better days to look forward to.

See you all again soon.

