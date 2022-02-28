White Sox Minor League Update: February 28

Cuban prospect OF Oscar Colas (23) arrived in the United States this Saturday and he has already joined the Chicago White Sox complex in Arizona for the spring training mini-camp. It is very likely that it will start 2022 in Class-A (Adv) or Double-A. pic.twitter.com/T4YoW093q7 — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) February 28, 2022

Baseball is a pretty miserable topic of conversation right now. But not for White Sox prospect Oscar Colás, who had his first day of training at the team facility in Arizona



“Today was the start of my professional career as a baseball player,” Colás declared. pic.twitter.com/kGu1DDjRM9 — James Fegan (@JRFegan) February 28, 2022

Oscar Colas just liked the routine of Spring Training in his first day today, along with doing the regular baseball things with his teammates. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) February 28, 2022

He is not on any “official” prospect lists yet, but it is safe to say Oscar Colás will be at least a Top 10 prospect and most likely Top 5 among White Sox prospects. Today was his first day at spring training, and I would agree a start in Winston-Salem makes sense, especially because that is where Yoelqui Céspedes started last season.

Colás last played full-time baseball in 2019 between Cuba and Japan. That year, he had an .848 OPS with 16 homers. Since 2016, which covers his entire professional career, he’s slashed .282/.343/.483. The lefty also spent time as a pitcher; however, it does not look like he will spend time there with the Sox, as he was signed as just an outfielder.

MLB Pipeline rated him as the fifth-best prospect in this international signing class. His overall grade was 55 and is above average at everything according to MLB scouting. Colás showed game power, but not much speed (six stolen bases and five triples in 187 professional games). The Sox do not have overall Top 100 prospects, but Colás could become one by midseason if all goes well. He is 23, so he could also move quickly through the system, though there is no cause for him to see MLB time until 2023 at the earliest.