 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

White Sox Minor League Update: February 28

Oscar Colás has arrived in Glendale.

By Darren Black
/ new
Oscar Colás is in Glendale, and he is excited!
Francys Romero/Twitter

He is not on any “official” prospect lists yet, but it is safe to say Oscar Colás will be at least a Top 10 prospect and most likely Top 5 among White Sox prospects. Today was his first day at spring training, and I would agree a start in Winston-Salem makes sense, especially because that is where Yoelqui Céspedes started last season.

Colás last played full-time baseball in 2019 between Cuba and Japan. That year, he had an .848 OPS with 16 homers. Since 2016, which covers his entire professional career, he’s slashed .282/.343/.483. The lefty also spent time as a pitcher; however, it does not look like he will spend time there with the Sox, as he was signed as just an outfielder.

MLB Pipeline rated him as the fifth-best prospect in this international signing class. His overall grade was 55 and is above average at everything according to MLB scouting. Colás showed game power, but not much speed (six stolen bases and five triples in 187 professional games). The Sox do not have overall Top 100 prospects, but Colás could become one by midseason if all goes well. He is 23, so he could also move quickly through the system, though there is no cause for him to see MLB time until 2023 at the earliest.

More From South Side Sox

Loading comments...