White Sox 2022 Promotional Schedule Is Here

There might not end up being a season, but the White Sox nonetheless have forged ahead and released their promotional schedule and single-game tickets availability.

Single-game tickets for 2022 home games go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, February 9 at 2 p.m. CT.

While some details are still unknown — particularly specific player promotions — here is the preliminary list of promotional giveaway items and some bobblehead guesses from yours truly.

2021 AL Central Champs Pennant, presented by BMO, on White Sox Opening Day, March 31 vs. Minnesota at 3:10 p.m. (first 20,000 fans)

The pennant is nice, mixing old and new fonts and highlighting the divisional championship.

White Sox Crewneck Sweatshirt, presented by Coca-Cola, on April 2 vs. Minnesota at 1:10 p.m. (first 15,000 fans)

As a big fan of crewneck sweatshirts, this might be a priority game for me. I love the nostalgic feel, and this is a nice grab.

White Sox Hockey Jersey, presented by Guaranteed Rate, on April 30 vs. Los Angeles Angels at 3:05 p.m. (first 20,000 fans)

I think this logo might be cursed, but props to the White Sox for making a sharp-looking hockey sweater to replace your Blackhawks sweater. Bonus: It’s similar to the Chicago Wolves colors, so you can wear it to a few games before deciding on what Wolves sweater you end up buying.

(Think the Blackhawks made a special request that the White Sox to send out their promotional items press release today?)

White Sox Hawaiian Shirt, presented by Beggars Pizza, on June 11 vs. Texas at 1:10 p.m. (first 20,000 fans)

This Hawaiian shirt is both tacky and beautiful. As a fan of both pizza and baseball, it’s a must-have. You better show up at 6 a.m. if you want it though — these are always a big hit.

Los White Sox Soccer Jersey, presented by Coca-Cola on September 4 vs. Minnesota at 1:10 p.m. (first 20,000 fans)

Another well-loved promotion, the Los White Sox jersey arrives later in the season. I’m a big fan of the font choice and I think the jersey looks splendid.

cc: Schoolly_D

Bobblehead Nights

There will be four bobblehead nights, featuring current and former White Sox players. The actual bobbleheads are unknown, and honestly, I don’t remember what any player looks like because their pictures have been removed. Kidding. Here are the games:

April 16 vs. Tampa Bay

May 14 vs. New York Yankees (If this is not the Tim Anderson walk-off from the Field of Dreams game, we riot.)

July 4 vs. Minnesota (This would be a great chance to make another Lucas Giolito bobblehead.)

July 23 vs. Cleveland

All bobbleheads are for the first 20,000 fans, except for July 4, which will be limited to the first 12,000 fans.

Theme Nights

Rock ‘N’ Roll Night & Postgame Fireworks , presented by Guaranteed Rate, on May 13 vs. New York Yankees at 7:10 p.m.

, presented by Guaranteed Rate, on May 13 vs. New York Yankees at 7:10 p.m. Fourth of July Postgame Fireworks on July 4 vs. Minnesota at 7:10 p.m.

on July 4 vs. Minnesota at 7:10 p.m. Country Music Night & Postgame Fireworks , presented by Coca-Cola, on July 8 vs. Detroit at 7:10 p.m.

, presented by Coca-Cola, on July 8 vs. Detroit at 7:10 p.m. Elvis Night and Postgame Fireworks , presented by Beggars Pizza, on August 26 vs. Arizona at 7:10 p.m.

, presented by Beggars Pizza, on August 26 vs. Arizona at 7:10 p.m. Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by Modelo, on September 23 vs. Detroit at 7:10 p.m.

And finally, here are the season-long homestand promotions:

The Summer T-Shirt Series offers a free T-Shirt designed by a featured Chicago artist for the first 10,000 fans who enter the ballpark each Thursday home game throughout the summer (May 26-September 1). Artists were curated by All-star Press Chicago and include @chuckstyles , @sentrock , @lukeskatie , @langstonallston , @ellooelloo , and @lizitto on Instagram. Each artist will be highlighted in-game and on digital platforms leading up to the game date.

, , , , , and on Instagram. Each artist will be highlighted in-game and on digital platforms leading up to the game date. Firework Fridays return to bring fans an awe-inspiring postgame show every Friday home game (excluding April 15 and August 12).

Family Sundays, presented by Coca-Cola, offer specially priced tickets and kid-friendly entertainment for families on Sunday home games during the 2022 season (excluding May 29).

As always, promotional dates and giveaways are subject to change. We also might not even have baseball this year, so take all of this with a grain of salt.